College of The Albemarle recently received a donation of new equipment for the college’s welding program from Charlotte-based ESTA Extraction USA. The equipment, valued at $13,508, will be used in the welding labs at both COA-Dare and COA-Elizabeth City.
ESTA Extraction USA is a family-owned company headquartered in Germany. The company manufactures industrial air filtration equipment for businesses. Its donation to COA included two mobile welding fume filters and two portable welding fume filters.
COA said the equipment will ensure COA welding students continue to have a clean and healthy learning environment.
“It is our pleasure to donate welding fume equipment to College of The Albemarle and help the students and local community,” said Jessica Kulitz, president of ESTA Extraction USA. “We believe that these programs are a great educational contribution for the next generation and the foundation for a valuable workforce development for the economy.”
Amy Alcocer, executive director of the COA Foundation, thanked Kulitz and Claudia Prashad of ESTA Extraction for the state-of-the-art equipment.
“As the welding lab in Dare is expanding, and our welding program continues to reach capacity enrollment at both campus locations, the timing of this donation was superb,” she said. “The equipment will be assembled this summer and ready for the next cohort of students.”
Lewis named a High School Scholar
Shawnna M. Lewis, a student at Pasquotank County High School, has been named to the National Society of High School Scholars. The NSHSS recognizes top scholars for outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
“We aim to help students like Shawnna build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers,” said NSHSS President James W. Lewis.