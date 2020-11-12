An historic number of voters cast their votes in the 2020 general election with many familiar faces being elected to leadership posts throughout Chowan County.
According to unofficial results that have yet to be certified by the Chowan County Board of Elections, 75.90% (7,787 out of 10,259) of the county’s registered voters cast their ballots – a record turnout.
Canvass takes place Friday.
Republicans Chris Evans (5.043 votes), Ron Cummings (1,991 votes) and Alex Kehayes (1,994 votes), along with Democrat Tray Taylor (1,562 votes) all ran unopposed for county commission.
For Edenton-Chowan Board of Education, Gene Jordan (2,114 votes), Paul Clifton (2,007 votes) and Joan Hoggard White (1,529 votes) ran unopposed.
Lynn C. Gilliard, a Democrat, ran unopposed and was re-elected as register of deeds with 5,074 votes.
For Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, Carey Yates Parrish (5,649 votes) ran unopposed.
For more election results, see the NC Board of Elections website at: https://er.ncsbe.gov/
Evans, a Republican, thanked the voters and pledged to do his best to serve all of the county.
“I would like to take a moment and thank all of you who voted for me as your next Chowan County Commissioner At-Large,” he said. “I look forward serving our county to the best of my ability. As we move forward in a new year, let’s all work together to make our community one that both makes us proud and creates the desire for others to want to come visit, enjoy and even make Chowan County home.”
Kehayes too thanked the voters and welcomed input from everyone working together to confront the challenges facing the nation.
“To all the faithful Chowan citizens who braved the terrors of COVID-19 to vote in the 2020 elections, thank you,” he said. “I’m looking forward to confronting the challenges facing our county in the coming four years. Your ideas, criticisms, encouragements and prayers will be welcomed. Again, thank you.”
Taylor thanked God and spoke of the Bible’s Book of Joshua.
“I really want to thank everyone in Chowan County for voting for me on my accomplishments for being chosen for the next ￼￼Chowan County Commission,” he said. “God have placed me to be the next voice for this community. As the Word said from the book of Joshua, ‘Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed’ for the Lord our God is with Tray Taylor.”