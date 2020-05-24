MONDAY
Memorial Day ceremony
The William Clarence Jackson Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Memorial Day ceremony at New Hollywood Cemetery Monday at 11 a.m. The ceremony is not intended to be a public event. Only VFW members and the local Honor Guard will attend.
Beach permits required
As of Friday, Currituck County beach parking permits are required to park on the county’s four-wheel-drive beaches. Permits are not required for vehicles just driving down the beach road. Permits can be obtained at the Moyock Welcome Center at 435-2947 or the Corolla Visitors Center at 252-453-9612).
TUESDAY
Board of Elections
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will reopen for normal operations at 8 a.m. The office staff and the public will practice social distancing and proper sanitation procedures. Contact: 335-1739 or email boe@co.pasquotank.nc.us.
COA graduation
Graduates of College of The Albemarle campuses in Elizabeth City, Edenton-Chowan and Currituck who did not attend last week’s “drive-thru” graduation celebration are invited to attend a similar event from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A ceremony for students of COA-Dare will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
CANCELLATIONS
Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, Currituck County has canceled its 2020 parks and recreation seasons for baseball, softball and T-ball. Anyone who previously registered for the seasons will receive a credit by May 29. To receive a refund check, call 252-232-3007.
The Perquimans County Restoration Association has postponed its planned Garden Party fundraiser to spring 2021.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild has postponed its guild screening scheduled for today to June 15. The guild will begin accepting crafts on June 1. Call 338-3954 to set up a time to drop off items.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.