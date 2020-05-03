The Camden Board of Commissioners and the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board will meet Monday at 7 p.m. To access the meeting and submit comments, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. The public can view the meeting at https://www.facebook.com/Chowan-County-North-Carolina-519995551370654/.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. Submit comments via email to commissioners@currituckcountync.gov by noon Monday. Citizens may listen to the meeting via phone at 1-408-418-9388. The meeting number is 291 227 208 and password is 85896367.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Water Committee meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled.
The Currituck Historic Boat & Building Advisory Board meeting set for Tuesday has been canceled. The Currituck Tourism Advisory Board meeting scheduled for Monday, May 11, also has been canceled.
The Albemarle Area United Way will be taking applications for the second round of its COVID-19 funding through Friday at 5 p.m. Submit applications to director@albemarleareauw.org or mail to Alemarle Area United Way, P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27907-0293.
The K.J. Eyre Jr. Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary will not hold meetings in May. Contact: Alan Smith at 443-812-3502.
A regional National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast on the Corinth Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/corinthbaptistchurch1/ at noon on Thursday, May 7 at noon. An evening observance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Town South Church of Christ’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/TowneSouthChurch/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcmmVVTwSMW17M9VV91eeA, respectively. Eric Horner will perform at both services by video. Contact: 264-2492.
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, May 13, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Gates County High School new gym in Gatesville Wednesday, May 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Other blood drives in the region will be held at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.
Currituck County Board of Education Schedule for Thursday, May 7, 2020:
2:00 p.m. Closed Session for Reasons 1&6 of G.S. 143-318.11
4:00 p.m. Board of Education Meeting
Meetings will be held in the Professional Learning Center(PLC).
Due to the Governor’s current executive order that limits public gatherings, no citizens or media will be allowed into the meeting room. The 4:00 p.m. BOE Meeting can be viewed at CCS BOE YouTube Channel