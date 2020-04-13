Museum of the Albemarle has opened its newest exhibit, “The Day the Lights Came On.” To take a virtual tour of the exhibit, visit https://indd.adobe.com/…/c560a34e-7cb4-445b-9e16-2b71d5e635.
Congressman Greg Murphy, R-N.C., will take part in a telephone town hall on the coronavirus’s impact on small businesses today. Joining Murphy on the call will be U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, an Ohio congressman and the top-ranking Republican congressman on the House Committee on Small Business. To participate, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeKErxn3BimDjdIt3w9AwKymv_NOmBAlJfClLSDSeXqMTiLCQ/viewform and fill out the form.
The Pasquotank County Board of Elections will hold a closed session at the Board of Elections office at 1409 Parkview Drive today at 1 p.m.
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce will be holding a meeting by Zoom with Currituck Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob White Wednesday at 1 p.m. To attend register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/uZwodO6hpjgiuYcl0w9T0mI-m10olF2i9w.
Green Saves Green has announced that the 2020 Albemarle Area Spring Litter Sweep, scheduled for April 18 through May 3 in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan and Gates counties, has been canceled.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19.
It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.