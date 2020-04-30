The United Way will be taking applications for the second round of its COVID-19 funding through May 8 at 5 p.m. Submit applications to director@albemarleareauw.org or mail to Alemarle Area United Way, P.O. Box 293, Elizabeth City, NC 27907-0293.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners and the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board will meet in the Historic Courtroom Monday at 7 p.m. To access the meeting and submit comments, visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet in the commissioners meeting room at the Chowan County Public Safety Center Monday at 6 p.m. Members of the public may view the meeting on the Chowan County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Chowan-County-North-Carolina-519995551370654/.
The board will hold a closed session prior to the meeting at 5 p.m.
A regional National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast on the Corinth Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/corinthbaptistchurch1/ at noon on Thursday, May 7 at noon. An evening observance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Town South Church of Christ’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at https://www.facebook.com/TowneSouthChurch/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcmmVVTwSMW17M9VV91eeA, respectively. Eric Horner will perform at both services by video. Contact: 264-2492.
The Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP will hold its general membership meeting via Zoom Wednesday, May 13, at 7:15 p.m. Contact: 267-6868
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Gates County High School new gym in Gatesville Wednesday, May 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Other blood drives in the region will be held at Weeksville Lions Club in Elizabeth City, Monday, May 18, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton Wednesday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m.
Northeastern High School’s 50th class reunion planned for June 20 has been canceled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled for the summer of 2021.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.
