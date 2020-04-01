New Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will distribute free non-perishable food through the Operation Blessing program at 701 Third St., Elizabeth City today at 11 a.m. This is a change from the previous distribution time.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates Executive Committee will meet by conference call today at 4 p.m. For call information, contact Ashley Stallings at 252-404-7092.
The Currituck Board of Education’s closed session scheduled at the J.P. Knapp Learning Center today at 2 p.m. has been canceled. The board’s meeting at the Historic Currituck County Courthouse at 4:30 p.m. also has been canceled.
The Currituck Chamber of Commerce will host a Sip & Tip session via Zoom on working from home today at 4:30 p.m. To participate, go to https://zoom.us/j/950411407. The meeting ID number is 950 411 407.
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the shared conference room at Pasquotank DSS, 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m. Attendees should come to the DSS front desk and state they plan to attend the meeting.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Historic Courtroom in Camden Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. Citizens wishing to access the meeting remotely should visit www.camdencountync.gov.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First Christian Church of Elizabeth City Thursday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting in the media center at Camden County High School on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The Closed Session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Open Session will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church April Tuesday, April 14, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Chowan-Perquimans Relay For Life event scheduled for May 15 has been canceled. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for October. The survivors dinner normally held in April will be held in September.
• Elizabeth City State University has announced that its annual Viking Fest celebration has been canceled because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide stay-at-home order that starts Monday at 5 p.m.
• The Albemarle Sound Studio Tour for 2020 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have a new date sometime in the fall.
• Parks in the town of Edenton, including the public restrooms in Colonial Park, are open to the public. However, playgrounds with swings and other play equipment are closed. The town has also suspended rentals of kayaks and canoes at Colonial Park.
•Chowan County has provided two Wi-Fi access points for the public to use from their vehicle: the Chowan County Public Safety Center at 305 West Freemason St., Edenton, and the Chowan County Courthouse parking lot on the post office side.
• As of Thursday, the Currituck Department of Social Services began holding meetings with clients by appointment only. Citizens may pick up the following paper applications without an appointment: Medicaid, Food Nutrition Services, Work First and energy assistance. Applications will be located on a table just inside the first door to the DSS office, and will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens can also apply electronically for Medicaid and Food Nutrition Services at ePass at https://epass.nc.gov/CitizenPortal/application.do. To make an appointment, call 232-3083.