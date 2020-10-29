This past week, state officials told 36 counties and municipalities, including Chowan County and Edenton, to take a more aggressive stance against COVID. The letter sent by Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH, Secretary, NC Department of Health and Human Services, and Erik A. Hooks, Secretary, NC Department of Public Safety, appears on page A5.
Chowan Herald has received several inquiries as to why local officials aren’t doing more to stop the spread of COVID. Let’s look at some of the talking points.
Both the county and town have cooperated with state officials throughout this pandemic. They have put public gathering limits in place and put up signs, posted on social media, and more to encourage social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
“We all know of people right here in our community who have died of Covid and we mourn the loss of life and grieve with their families,” Mayor Jimmy Stallings said. “Therefore, I am calling on the citizens of Edenton to follow the advice of our public health officials. Please follow the guidelines that these public health officials are providing to us in order to keep our citizens safe and to slow the spread of this virus. The virus is here in Edenton and Chowan County...it is real!”
Town Manager Anne-Marie Knighton noted that the state has told local officials that the sources of the increase in COVID cases have been social gatherings – weddings, funerals and other activities where large amounts of people gather together.
In her agenda summary to council for Tuesday’s meeting, Knighton wrote that the Town should do more promotion of the current trends but thought it wise for Town and County Leadership to get more specific data regarding the sources of the increase in cases and make informed strategic decisions for a plan of action. Albemarle Regional Health Services may have data that differs slightly from the state as it is looking at the issue from a slightly different lens.
Several months into its COVID tracking, the agency stopped trying to pinpoint how patients got infected because the virus was so prevalent. With the knowledge that many of those who contact COVID are asymptomatic, it is really impossible to tell when exactly a patient got the virus.
We believe Edenton and Chowan County officials are taking the right tack by first meeting with Albemarle Regional Health Services and Vidant Chowan Hospital to see what specifically needs to be targeted in this war against COVID. Do we need to ban mass gatherings? Is it more of people’s lack of wearing face coverings? Should we limit visitation by tourists until our numbers start to decrease?
COVID is a serious illness and we must be careful not to try to put a positive spin on it. Being forthright and honest with people about the seriousness of the issue will do more to solidify our reputation as a trustworthy place to visit.
A few months ago, there were only two cases of COVID in our assisted living facilities, both were workers. We now have active outbreaks at all of these facilities in which patients and workers are infected.
If the virus continues to work as it did at other nursing homes across our region, our oldest and most vulernable residents will be at considerable risk as long as we continue to disregard each other’s safety.
According to ARHS, those who died during the pandemic who had COVID also had underlying health issues. So, they may have had COVID but died because they also had diabetes, heart disease or any other disease that when compounded with COVID, made things too much for their bodies to take.
Stopping the spread of COVID is really the job of the people, not the state or local officials. We should want to keep ourselves and our families safe, keep our neighbors safe, keep those we do business with safe.
For local business owners, we suggest participating in Count On Me NC, an initiaitve to show that you’re doing your best to keep your staff and customers safe during the pandemic. It can be found at https://countonmenc.org/.
For Chowan County residents, viruses don’t care about politics. They attack everyone. Especially with the holidays and family gatherings approaching, it is imperative that we all take a pro-active approach.
Please do your part to keep yourself and those you have or have not yet met safe. We need all of our residents. Each plays a critical role in our mutual survival.