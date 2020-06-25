Everything is Connected

Did you ever stop to think that the ecosystems are Holy; that they are God-created? How simple it is to “prove” God’s Word is true.
Begin in Genesis. “In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth.” Then he went on to separate the day from night, land from water- well, and the Heavens. Voila! His ecosystem magic began! Then came forth the grass and seed and fruit-yielding trees. The sun, moon, stars, and seasons followed.
God then added creatures, fish, and fowl and all moving things that had life. And He saw that it was good! Lastly, God created man in His Own Image! “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.” Genesis 1:28 KJV. Thus, exquisitely and with precision, a balance was born.
Right here is where you may want to stop reading as I am now going to a darker, murkier place.
We have a hen house that will accommodate about twelve chickens. We also have it enclosed with chicken wire with a run about 20 x 40 feet.
Last week, when we were tending our chickens, we found one behind the coop with her head separated from her body; all parts were intact. Another hen was and is still missing. We set out to trap and release the guilty predator.
The first night, we trapped a young Oppossum, taking him to a neighbor to release.
Unbeknownst to us, she found him to be injured, called animal rescue, who determined the little animal had been shot. He later died that same day.
Why would anyone shoot a defenseless, valuable asset to our ecosystem?
Ignorance is not bliss, regardless of that old cliché. Ignorance is dangerous! I urge everyone to research the value of an Opposum to our environment, then perhaps they will be left to do the work for which God intended. We did decide that little creature was not the predator that killed our chicken.
The second night, we trapped a beautiful young red fox who had tried unsuccessfully to dig under the fence before he discovered the baited trap.
We simply released him back into the wooded area from which he came. Freed him to go about doing what God created him to do. This morning we found that last night’s traps are bare.
God’s instructions to us are quite clear and concise. “And the Lord God took the man and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.”
Genesis 2:15 KJV. We must know that our actions are sequential to outcomes; consequently, we must proceed with deliberate thought, planning, and caution.
Proverbs 12:10-11 AMP, “A consistently righteous man regards the life of his beast, but even the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel. He who tills his land shall be satisfied with bread, but he who follows worthless pursuits is lacking in sense and is without understanding.”
God’s requirement of us is to keep his statutes and commandments for it is intended for our spiritual and physical well-being.
Everything is connected: God created us to be connected to each other and to all living things that inhabit this earth. Care for each other – care for our environment!