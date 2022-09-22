...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
SPRING LAKE — The former finance director and accounting technician for the town of Spring Lake pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town between 2016 and 2021.
Gay Cameron Tucker pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and one count of aggravated identity theft. Tucker faces up to 12 years in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Tucker admitted that she wrote checks from the town’s bank accounts for her personal use and admitted to forging the signatures of other town officials, including the mayor and town manager. These forged checks were made payable to herself, used to cover her personal expenses, and deposited into bank accounts she controlled.
N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood’s office referred an audit they performed on the town to the FBI. The audit indicates poor supervision was to blame: a report Wood issued states that the former finance director did not ensure that Tucker was reconciling bank statements, and “the Town Board of Aldermen neither received nor requested financial information on a consistent basis that would have revealed financial issues such as the misuse of town funds.”
The state examiners found that Tucker wrote 72 checks between 2018 and 2021 and deposited them into her local bank accounts and to Heritage Place Senior Living for the care of her mother.
The Local Government Commission took control of the town’s finances in October after some of the financial malfeasance came to light, resulting in concerns that the town couldn’t balance its annual $13 million budget.
State officials found that the town permitted spending that wasn’t in the general fund budget. It was revealed that the town got a $1 million loan in October from the South River Electric Membership Corporation to build a fire station without getting LGC approval.
N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell said there is a felony forfeiture law that allows the state to take a pension away from a person indicted or convicted of either embezzlement or a sex crime. He said his office will be following up on that with Tucker.
He also said his office will be making sure the judge’s final order includes recapturing any money Tucker might have in her 401(k) plan at the Treasurer’s office.
Folwell’s and Wood’s offices also will be working with N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wayne Goodwin to get the VIN numbers of almost 35 missing town vehicles and run them through the DMV’s system to find out where they are.
He said if they find out they are registered in another county, that will open another can of worms.
“If that is true, then we have another problem,” he said. “Who sold them? Who sold them? How did that transaction take place?”
Folwell said he isn’t convinced that the town leaders are interested in preserving the town after all the corruption that took place.
“The town of Spring Lake is still drowning,” he said. “I am concerned about what’s going to happen when the current interim city manager leaves. Are the citizens going to go back down the same rabbit hole they have been in for a decade or more?”