Examining Sin and Black Lives Matter

I grew up in the South in the home of a Methodist Pastor where we were taught to respect everyone no matter who they are or from whence they came.
We were not allowed to use words that were “racist” or in any way hurtful simply because of the color of one’s skin or the language they spoke. That was the home in which I grew up, however it was not the world in which I grew up.
I lived in a segregated world and school until the 9th grade when North Carolina began to integrate the schools. I remember the tension, fear and apprehension as we prepared for the new school year.
I remember there were some conflicts in the community over this in 1966 but they seemed to be outside the school and not really among the students. We actually got along pretty well and overtime developed many friendships particularly if one played on any of the sports teams.
I’m ashamed to say as a high school sophomore I learned from my peers, said words and had a world view at that time I’m sure made Jesus weep as it related to African American folks.
However, I felt I had come a long way through the years as Jesus opened my eyes to the racism not only in me but around me and in the world in which I lived. I thought I had settled this many years ago until I heard this phrase, “Black Lives Matter”.
For some strange reason something in me rose up and said, “What?” I took that phrase to mean “ONLY Black Lives Matter” and frankly I didn’t like it.
I have been wrestling with that for a while until I heard something this week that kind of settled the issue for me.
I was listening to a young man explain this on Saturday (June 20) at the History March through Hertford. He said, “When we say black lives matter, we are not saying only black lives matter. Yes, all lives matter but it is like this. It’s like houses in a neighborhood. All the houses matter but the one that is on fire needs the fire department.”
That helped me. I shared this with my congregation on Sunday as many have had similar experiences and am of the same demographic. This sin (missing the mark) of racism (prejudice, discrimination, directed against a person on the basis of race) is at the core of much of the pain and suffering we are seeing in our nation.
There is no easy fix, I know that. I can’t fix it, but I can ask God to fix me and help me to see that black lives matter, as do all lives matter, but right now, our African American friends need some “water on the fire.”
I’m not a fireman, but I can carry a water bucket and hopefully do my part to put out some of these fires around me. How about you?
Jesus said, “for God so loved the world (that means ALL) that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever (that means everyone) believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”