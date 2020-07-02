While most gyms and fitness centers are closed throughout North Carolina, two groups are hosting outdoor workouts in Edenton.
F3 Chowanoke, the local part of a national peer-led male workout group, meets from 5:30 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays workouts are usually held at John A. Holmes High School, while the other workouts start at Edenton’s downtown waterfront.
The national website also lists a workout starting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 113 Rocky Hock Church Road.
F3 stands for Faith, Fitness and Fellowship.
For more information, visit the F3 website, f3nation.com .
FiA — Females in Action — is the women’s version of F3. It is also a peer-led, no cost group.
FiA Edenton workouts begin at 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Saturdays. Most workouts last between 45 minutes to one hour and usually start at the Barker House parking lot in downtown Edenton.
For information, visit https://www.fiaedenton.org/ .
Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order requiring face masks does not apply to workouts. Each group does its best to comply with social distancing rules. All exercises are at your own pace and modify if necessary.