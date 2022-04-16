When the daffodils bloom and we see farmers preparing land for planting, we know spring has arrived.
Every employee at the NC Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County knows that the busy season of spring brings with it an exciting celebration for our 4-Hers.
After months of hard work, our 4-Hers who have been raising animals for the Forty-Sixth Annual 4-H Livestock Show and Sale and are ready to show us all the results of their hard work.
On April 21, 34 4-Hers will come together at the Martin County Farmer’s Market to display their showmanship skills and auction their animals to the highest bidders.
These young people have spent the cold winter months feeding, grooming and training their animals to prepare for the big event.
As a former 4-Her, I have vivid memories of raising steers that I showed each year in my home county of Wilson.
I remember the hours of work involved, the days of practicing showmanship and the fellowship with the other 4-Hers on the day of the show.
While in Martin County steers are not part of the show, the goats, lambs and hogs that will be shown and sold on April 21, have created in their owners the same sense of responsibility that my steers gave me.
4-H offers a myriad of curriculum and the livestock project is just one of many, but the livestock project combines several opportunities to learn.
The youth who choose to raise livestock are taught about money management, input costs and profit margins and animal science.
They also achieve a high level of responsibility when they have an animal to raise, groom and show.
After two years of COVID-19 protocols limiting the reach and promotion of Martin County’s 4-H Livestock Show and Sale, on April 21, we plan to celebrate the full re-opening of the event.
We are excited to invite the public to come to the Farmer’s Market to watch and support our youth as they show their goats, lambs and pigs.
The concession stand will be open all day and barbeque and chicken plates will be available at 5 p.m., and be sold as long as they last.
The hog show begins at 10 a.m., followed by the lamb and goat show at 1 p.m.
The sale starts at 6:30 p.m., and anyone wishing to bid should arrive at 6 p.m. to get a number for the auction.
Whether you come to bid, cheer on our 4-Hers or relive memories of Livestock Show and Sales of days past, we invite you to join us as we celebrate with the 4-Hers, their families, and their friends.
If you have any questions about the Martin County 4-H Livestock Show and Sale, please call Joy Pierce at 252-789-4370. We will see you on April 21.