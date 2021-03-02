Playgrounds and outdoor spaces are places where children learn and explore. Good outdoor play spaces are large enough and designed in such a way that children’s outdoor time can come to full expression, where children can make a mess, run, jump and hide, and where they can shout, whistle, and explore the natural world.
There is a critical need to develop a disposition for outdoor physical activities in our young children. Outdoor play should be educational and freedom to explore. Many factors can help develop this space.
According to Sutterby and Frost (2002FD), too many educators, politicians and parents believe outdoor play takes away from academic activities. Recess and physical education in many schools are limited or eliminated. Further, programs that do advocate outdoor play often focus on learning cognitive and academic skills, rather than encouraging needed physical pursuits and social interactions.
There are several fundamental reasons why outdoor play is critical for young children. Many of the developmental tasks that children must achieve – exploring, risk-taking, fine and gross motor development, and the absorption of vast amounts of basic knowledge – can be most effectively learned through outdoor play.
Outdoor play is one of the things that characterize childhood. Outdoor play enables young children to learn lots and lots and lots of things about the world. Sensory stimulation is another aspect of physical development you can experience in the outdoors.
Everyone who works with young children in early childhood programs and schools knows how quickly bacteria and viruses spread in these environments. One way to reduce the spread of infection is through lots and lots of fresh air. Providing for the outdoor play needs of young children is a complex and challenging task.
Literacy skills can be part of outdoor time, too. Learning the names of different plants and reading what their growth requirements are on the seed or plant packages is a literacy activity. Another reading/writing activity could be making a map of your outdoor learning or your yard and labeling the plants in it.
Finally, working outdoors with your children is togetherness time. Families and leaders build bonds with children and create lasting memories and experiences in the outdoors.
