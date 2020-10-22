The Rotary Club of Hertford’s Eye on Perquimans photo contest was a smashing success.
This event raised over $2,000 for the club’s scholarship program for Perquimans County students.
Photographers took selfies near and far to highlight various vistas and folks.
Rotary would like to congratulate Mike Gardner, the winner of our first place prize of a vacation at a Wyndham Resort. Contest had two student winners; Cheneyaah Pettaway and Emma Nixon.
Rotary would also like to congratulate Glenn White for submitting the best picture at the Newbold-White House. The selection committee for best picture consisted of Anna Robertson from the Perquimans Arts League, Katrina Mann from the Chamber of Commerce, Dave Goss and Sandy Stevenson from the Rotary Club of Hertford.
There were many excellent and creative selfie photos submitted so we also honored six runners-up winners; Bill & Marla Schribner at Riverside; Brenda Hollowell-White at Landsend; Dan Macaman at the Carolina Moon Theater; Janet Benton & friends at the Hertford Boat Ramp; Karen & Mike Throckmorton at the pier at Rotary Park; and Sandy d’emery at Marina Park at Albemarle Plantation.
Rotary would like to thank all the participants for visiting the sites and submitting selfie photos and for our sponsors who made this event possible.
Sponsors include:
- Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation
- Farm Bureau
- Tarheel Fireplace & Grill Shop
- Vidant Health
- Garrett Electric
- Perquimans County Tourism
- Planters Ridge
- Woodard’s Pharmacy
- Wayne’s Auto World
- Reed Oil Company
- Overton Service
- Nixon’s Solutions
- Nicholson House
- Miller & Van Essendelft
- McDonalds, Layden’s Supermarket
- Laura’s United Hair-lines
- JT’s One Stop Upholstery
- Gunther Law Group
- Gregory & Associates
- Four C Foundations
- First National Bank
- Elizabeth City Brick
- Edward Jones
- Daneker Marine
- Craft Air Services
- Crossroads Fuels
- Coastal Carolina Family Practice
- Brew 2 Rescue
- Albemarle Plantation
- Albemarle Dental Associates
- Accent Seamless Gutters.