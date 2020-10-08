The Rotary Club of Hertford is hosting a great opportunity to get outdoors and explore Perquimans County while observing social distancing.
Refine your photographic skills by taking your picture at 10 of the 22 sites on our list, submit them on our website hertfordrotary.org, and qualify for some great prizes.
Take the students in your family along and they can qualify for a special series of prizes just for them ($100, $50, and 2 @ $25 plus others). The photos must be selfies (or photos with you in them), so don’t be bashful.
There will also be a trophy for the best photo.
What a great opportunity to have some fun this weekend.