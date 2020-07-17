The Daily Advance asked on Facebook people’s thoughts about the Washington Redskins deciding to retire its Redskins nickname, and if they had any suggestions for a new nickname. The following are some of the 77 responses received.
”As a descendant of a Native American, I feel it should have never ever been considered the name for a sports team in the first place.”
"I like the suggestion of Washington Reds. Would also like to see something with DC in it, but can’t think of anything that has a nice ring to it. God bless us all and keep us well.”
"Love it. Can’t stand the team, but love the idea.”
”Keep the Redskins name. I am sick of a few demanding name changes and monument removal. Stand up silent majority!”
”It’s really not that big of a deal. If it hurts people, get rid of it. Reminders of slavery? Racial slurs as team names? Get rid of them. You’ll be OK. It’s not a huge sacrifice.”
”Over 20 of their sponsors threatened to cut their funding unless they changed the name. That’s billions of dollars lost. They had no choice. I’m a die-hard fan since the ‘70s and I couldn’t care less what they call them. Washington fan for life!”
"I’m done with football. Last straw.”
”Will never watch again.”