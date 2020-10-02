At its Facebook page Friday, The Daily Advance asked residents: “What is your reaction to news earlier this morning that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in quarantine?”
The following a handful of the responses.
”If you play with fire, don’t expect empathy when you get burned. The man gambled and he lost. Losing after all, is consistent with his reality rather than his mantra of ‘winning.’ Would never wish disease onto anyone, and I hope for our country’s sake he stays well long enough to be voted out rather than having a President Pence.”
”I don’t wish ill on anyone. But he should have been wearing his mask like everyone else. He’s human just like the rest of us. I don’t take chances with my health. I think he thinks he’s untouchable. Among others things.”
“My main reactions were sympathy and shock at hearing the news.”
“I think there’s probably something else going on.
“Don’t think a mask matters folks? He’s in a position he is likely to get exposed to it. I’m proud that he didn’t cower in his basement and act afraid of it. He will get through it and be fine. I like that he didn’t stop his life and he practiced what he preached about all of us getting on with life.”
“On behalf of the 207,000 dead Americans from the coronavirus, the karma bus has rolled up to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue Washington DC and it dropped off the Democrats hoax. To quote Trump when asked about hundreds of thousands of dead Americans, “It is what it is.”