Cooper beats Forest in governor’s race
Congratulations Governor
So, all those mail in ballots have been counted?
Lord help the small businesses!!
Most mail in ballots will be for Roy congrats Governor
Hope none of them would vote for Cooper
I’m a small business owner and didn’t vote for him!
Republicans keep control of state Senate, House
Great! It’s the only chance we got with what we have for a governor!
I keep telling my New England friends and family to move down. We’ll flip it next time hopefully.
Steinburg defeats Judge in 1st Senate District race
Outstanding. Congrats Bob Steinburg.
Use reason and emotion to make judgments
Thomas Jefferson said, “Fix reason firmly in her seat, and to her tribunal, call every fact, every opinion....”
Instead of judging many things by “reason,” judge things by a proper balance of reason and emotion. We need to coin a word to name this proper balance. Reazotion? Emoreasion?
Maybe each person could decide what that balance is. Ask two, four, or six of your peers to join you to decide what that balance is for you. An odd number will make it easier to avoid a tie.
Don’t even try to judge every fact or every opinion. Instead, judge most facts and opinions. Trying to evaluate every fact or opinion leads to paralysis by analysis.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
COVID pandemic victims have not died in vain
This letter was going to be a commentary on President Donald Trump’s supposed takeover of control of the pandemic himself and eliminating the doctors, but I decided on something more to the heart.
I address this short letter to the families of the many thousands who have died from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Please know that your loved ones did not die in vain. They absolutely did not! Their light will shine throughout America and the universe forever. No one and nothing can dim their light. It is eternal.
It is God’s own light. It is shining right here, right now.
JERRY GILL
Hertford