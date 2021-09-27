Chowan County Regional Fair volunteers honored Fair Manager E.C. Toppin Monday for 50 years of volunteer service to the fair.
Edenton Town Council proclaimed Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, as “E.C. Toppin Day.”
Becky Wilder, a vice president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Board, read the town’s proclamation on the main stage at the fairgrounds Monday at 5:30 p.m. More than 200 people gathered to celebrate Toppin’s half-century of service to the fair.
The event culminated with a meal that included barbecue, slaw, potatoes and green beans.
Susan Creed, executive director of the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce, announced that Toppin has been made a lifetime member of the Chamber.
Toppin is fair manager and president of the Chowan County Regional Fair Association Board. As he noted Monday, he started out parking cars with a couple of longtime volunteers and learned a lot from them.
Fair volunteer Stacy West, who is in charge of the barn and animals at the fair, said she has enjoyed working with Toppin.
“E.C. was the first person to welcome me here,” West said.
Ann Liston, who has been a fair volunteer for about a dozen years, said she has always appreciated Toppin’s leadership at the fair and helpfulness toward all fair volunteers.
Sharon Schwartz said her first experience with the fair was finding it to be a safe place where she can drop her children off and pick them up later that night.
“I knew they would be safe,” Schwarz said. “That was because of you, E.C.”
Kenneth Ross, manager of the Pitt County Fair, made the trip over to Edenton to be part of Monday’s event. In brief remarks Monday evening Ross thanked Toppin for being a “faithful friend” during the years both have been involved in running agricultural fairs.
Ross said when he first started he learned quickly that Toppin was the person everyone called when they had any kind of question about operating a fair.
Toppin thanked everyone for coming out to Monday’s event. It had been planned as a surprise, and through diligence and constant vigilance the volunteer corps managed to keep it a surprise.
Toppin’s remarks emphasized both how much fun he has had working at the fair and how much help he has had from so many people over the years.
“The Chowan County Extension Service has been a big sparkplug for this fair,” Toppin said. He said Extension staff do a lot behind the scenes that no one notices but that is essential to the fair’s success.
The corps of volunteers are dedicated and make the fair possible, he noted.
The fair, which was first held in 1947, is celebrating its 75th year — and Toppin predicted this will be a banner year.
“With this weather we’re looking for a big week,” Toppin said.
Toppin said Wilder and Bob Turner, the vice presidents of the fair board, need everyone’s support.
He said from his start parking cars at the fair to the present, the work has always been fun.
“We made it fun,” Toppin said. “That’s what we want. Y’all bring your family out for family fun.”
Turner said Toppin’s 50 years of service is “an amazing thing.” He said he looks forward to many more years of working with Toppin at the fair.
Turner said this is the eighth year of his own involvement in putting on the fair, and Toppin has always been the go-to person for volunteers.
“There’s nobody that knows this like E.C.,” Turner said.