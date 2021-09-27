Ready for the Fair

Skylar Biggs, 10, holding Big Fuzzy Wuzzy, and Sadee Biggs, 7, holding Hopper, bring their rabbits to the fairgrounds Sunday afternoon in preparation for the Chowan County Regional Fair. The fair, which began Tuesday and concludes Saturday, includes agricultural exhibits such as the youth livestock show as well as a variety of live shows, educational exhibits, games, midway rides and food vendors.

 Reggie Ponder/Chowan Herald

You still have a couple of days left to enjoy the 2021 Chowan County Regional Fair.

Fair volunteers are looking for a big week this week. The weather forecast looked very good as of earlier this week.

Today the fair opens at 4 p.m. and persons 60 get free entry. A special senior citizens program begins at 4 p.m.

All the exhibits, rides and nightly shows will be available. A Southern Gospel program will be presented from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Show Barn. The performer for the main stage at 6:30 p.m. had yet to be announced by presstime Tuesday.

On Friday, the gate admission is $8 and armbands for rides are $20. The band Uphill will perform on the main stage beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday is military day, with half-price admission for active-duty military and their families.

Justin Holland will perform on the main stage Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

And the Miss Chowan County Regional Fair Pageant will take place in the Show Barn beginning at 6 p.m.

This year marks the 75th year for the Chowan County Regional Fair, which began in 1947. The fair wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the fair is available online at www.ChowanFair.com.