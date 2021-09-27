You still have a couple of days left to enjoy the 2021 Chowan County Regional Fair.
Fair volunteers are looking for a big week this week. The weather forecast looked very good as of earlier this week.
Today the fair opens at 4 p.m. and persons 60 get free entry. A special senior citizens program begins at 4 p.m.
All the exhibits, rides and nightly shows will be available. A Southern Gospel program will be presented from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Show Barn. The performer for the main stage at 6:30 p.m. had yet to be announced by presstime Tuesday.
On Friday, the gate admission is $8 and armbands for rides are $20. The band Uphill will perform on the main stage beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday is military day, with half-price admission for active-duty military and their families.
Justin Holland will perform on the main stage Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
And the Miss Chowan County Regional Fair Pageant will take place in the Show Barn beginning at 6 p.m.
This year marks the 75th year for the Chowan County Regional Fair, which began in 1947. The fair wasn’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about the fair is available online at www.ChowanFair.com.