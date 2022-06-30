There is an old preachers’ story in which a tightrope walker stretched a cable across Niagara Falls and, once an appropriate size crowd had assembled, proceeded to demonstrate his acrobatic talents.
First he announced to the gathering how he would traverse the taut rope and return to the same side of the falls. When he had done so, he hoisted upon the apparatus a waiting wheelbarrow, lifted a large sack of flour into it and then told all the people how he would push the lawn cart across and back.
Having accomplished this daring feat of balance and agility, he spoke to a man standing at the front of the audience, “Do you think that I could place a man inside this wheel barrow and push him across and back on this tight rope?”
In reply to the question of fact, the man said, “Well, that flour sack looks like it might weigh about the same as a grown man, and you did go across and back with that, so, yea, I think you could do the same with a man.”
Immediately the performer asked, “Well, if you belief that I can cross back and forth with a man in this wheelbarrow, how about you getting in it and let’s prove it?”
Just as suddenly the man bashfully excused himself, “No! I don’t think I want to go that far!”
I first heard that sermon illustration in church when I was only eight years old, but it came back to me today when I realized that on today’s date, June 30 in 1859, Charles Blondin became the first man to stretch a line across the Niagara Falls and accomplish what I think no sane person would ever dare.
Blondin did it because, given his unusual talents and training, he was able to perform such daring exploits. In fact, he stopped half way across, drank a bottle of wine and actually laid down on the rope as though taking a nap.
The purpose of the sermon illustration was to emphasize the nature of faith, and that it did very well. Although I was only eight years old, I knew exactly of what the minister was speaking.
After many years of studying the Bible, having attended seminary and gaining much knowledge about theology and language, I still return to that illustration from time to time due to its simple but profound truth.
But faith is not always easy to understand. In fact, most world religions (I am purposely not employing the phrase “religious faiths”) do not hold faith to be an inner conviction of trust in God even when there is no logical or physical evidence to support such a belief. Most of the religions of the world would interpret faith as the actions or duties of the adherent not a spiritual reliance.
The Bible’s best known definition of faith is in the Book of Hebrews: “Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”
Perhaps a more personal example of faith was given to me back in 1987 by Dr. Orin Cornett, a devout Christian gentleman, as well as a physics professor at Gallaudet University in Washington, DC.
If you are unfamiliar with Gallaudet, it is the only university of which I am aware where all the students are deaf. Dr. Cornett had done extensive work of course with the deaf.
In a devotion for the parents of deaf children led by him, he asked the simple question, “What keeps you going? When you discover that you have a child born deaf to you and the complications of raising that child are multiplied over raising a hearing child, what keeps you going? What gives you strength and fortifies you each day?”
And then he quoted the line from Hebrews about faith having no tangible evidence.
He was absolutely on target. It is faith that keeps one strengthened during the hard times, the times you want to believe but cannot see your way the out of some dilemma.
But then he added an all important note. He said that your faith is bolstered by your love for your child. You see faith and love are intrinsically bound together. Just as a deaf child’s parents keep believing their child will learn skills for living because they love their child, our faith also is reinforced by our love for God.
