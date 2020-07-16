Fake news about protest and Bob Steinburg
FAKE NEWS ALERT!!!
According to Sen. Bob Steinburg (R) “Here is something you may not like to hear but it’s the truth. The inner cities with these problems they have been protesting about have experienced them for decades. They have been run all these years by Democrats, many of whom are Black and yet – nothing changes for the better-it only gets worse.”
FACT!!! Of the 100 largest cities in the U.S., there are 14 that are run by Republican mayors that also have experienced protest demonstrations referred to by Senator Steinburg. These include San Diego, California( No. 8), Fort Worth, Texas (No. 18) and El Paso, Texas (No. 20).
Gil Burroughs
Edenton