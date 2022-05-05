Falcons fall prey to the Knights Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email May 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Knights’ Andrew Whitaker pitched a shut out from the hill. Andre’ Alfred/The Enterprise Knights’ skipper Bobby Harmon plans the next strategy. Andre’ Alfred/Sports Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINDSOR - Riverside High School blanked Bertie 5-0 during Tuesday’s home Four Rivers Conference game.Both teams struggled offensively and remained scoreless through three straight innings.The Knights ended a couple of innings with bases loaded, but they could not bring anyone across the plate.The Falcons defense held true and was able to manufacture a textbook double play to end the inning for the Knights with bases loaded.Riverside was finally able to light up the scoreboard with a run in the fourth inning. In the fifth inning, the Knights bombarded the Falcons with a series of hits and racking up five additional runs.The Knights came to bat at the top of the sixth frame, but the game was terminated due to high winds, lightning and rain.Riverside was officially awarded the win since the game went five full innings.Since the win, the Knights have knocked off Bertie 11-1 and then defeated South Creek 17-2.Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Riverside High School Falcon Knight Sport Baseball Inning Game Win Riverside Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesMan charged in EC shootings, faces 20 countsEC woman dies in weekend traffic accidentGreene: 'Idol' result was secret hard to keepMassive anniversary: TCOM aerostat hangar turns 80Jackson free after serving 61 days in jailCamden officials eyeing new $1.75M site for high schoolContract: Parker salary to be $140K a yearCivil rights, justice groups: Justice still sought for BrownChamber responds in wake of board member resignationsEC police probe early morning shooting incident Images