While the COVID pandemic has altered many fall traditions, there still are plenty of things to do in northeastern North Carolina.
Below is a list of activities we collected of upcoming family friendly events:
- The Friends of State Historic Sites will host a fall fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17, featuring a pumpkin patch and scary mask contest at the Iredell property, 107 E. Church St., Edenton. The Scariest Mask Contest will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, and is for children ages 14 and under. The prizes are $75, first place; $25, second place and free pumpkin, third prize. The cost is $5 per pumpkin. Mums will be for sale too.
- USO of North Carolina and NC Art Council present Learning To Song Write. Free online question-and-answer session will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 with Ronn Capps of the Veterans Songwriting Project. Register at https://give.uso-nc.org/event/songwriting-stories/e304526.
- The 45th Annual Peanut Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 17, on the John A. Holmes campus. Craft vendors and barbecue and fried chicken plates will be set up. Crafters looking to become involved, please contact snixon@ecps.k12.nc.us. Plate sales available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Forest of Shadows Pettigrew State Park, 2252 Lake Shore Road, Creswell, will host a free haunted hike from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23. All mythical creatures are lurking in the forest, while visitors are safe on the boardwalk.
- The old Chowan County jail, located behind the 1767 courthouse will be open for tours beginning Saturday, October 31, for groups of six or less. Cost is $5 per person and times are 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.. To reserve tickets, call the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center at 252-482-7800.