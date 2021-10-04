An Elizabeth City family was displaced after an early-morning fire destroyed their home at the River Breeze Mobile Home Park on Saturday.
Crews with the city fire department were dispatched to the mobile home park at 1500 River Road at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. On arrival, firefighters saw fire coming from both the front and rear of the residence.
The family who lived in the home were inside at the time of the fire but all members safely evacuated, according to a news release from the Elizabeth City Fire Department. One occupant of the home suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.
Responding to the fire were 14 members of the Elizabeth City Fire Department, as well as rescue personnel with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services and Elizabeth City police officers.
No cause for the fire has been determined. The city fire marshal’s office is in charge of the investigation.