Jackie Weeks Farkas says the Weeksville and Nixonton of today don’t look a lot like the communities she knew when she was growing up.
There are of course still thousands of acres of farmland in both of the rural communities in southern Pasquotank County. Gone, however, are many of the stores, businesses, schools and other community landmarks Farkas remembers growing up between 1943, when she was born, and 1961, when she graduated from what was then Weeksville High School.
Farkas says she wanted to share her memories of those places as well as the history of the two communities in her two-volume self-published book, “Preserving Memories of Weeksville and Nixonton.”
“I started collecting information for the book over 13 years ago,” she said. “I saw so many places had been torn down in Weeksville. I just wanted to preserve some of that history.”
Farkas says “she’s got a little bit of everything” in “Preserving Memories,” describing it as a “reminiscence of Nixtonton and Weeksville.”
Besides names and information about families connected to the two communities, Farkas’ book features photographs of many of those families as well as the houses where they lived. She’s also compiled the names and photos of graduates of Weeksville Hight School, which was closed in 1986 and later torn down, as well some history about the school.
For many of the families, she starts with a family member, traces their spouse, their siblings, and their children. She includes information like their birth date, married date and date of death.
“I’ve got information about your mom and dad, your mom’s and dad’s parents, their siblings, where they died, where they’re buried — lots of information like that,” she explained.
Farkas also includes information and photos about churches, cemeteries, and former grocery stores in Weeksville and Nixonton. The book also includes many published obituaries of the communities’ residents, and features stories about several murders and tragedies and even a couple of ghost stories.
Farkas said she had so much material, Volume I of “Preserving Memories,” which runs more than 600 pages, contains just information about Weeksville and Nixonton families whose last names start with the letters A-M. The first volume also includes photos and some history of the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Weeksville.
Volume II, which runs more than 700 pages, contains information about families of the two communities with last names starting with the letters N-Z. The second book also features some history of the two communities’ origins, churches, cemeteries, the Weeksville Post Office and institutions like the long-closed Nixonton Children’s Home, which was an orphanage.
Volume II also includes nuggets like the names of the 12 operators of Lister’s Grocery Store that was in business from 1856 to 1963. Farkas says Weeksville once had a thriving business community, hosting more than 30 stores.
One of the stories she relates in her book is of an apparently still unsolved murder that happened outside one of those stores on April 20, 1923. Nehemiah Pendleton had locked up his brother, Rueben’s grocery for the night and was headed home when “he was knocked in the head, robbed and left for dead,” Farkas said.
“His murder was never solved. At least I never could find out if it was solved,” she said.
Volume II also includes stories of “strange” happenings, Farkas said. Like, for example, the man who had a heart attack and died while picking out a casket for his late wife. And the story of a young man named Bright who managed to convince the mother of his sweetheart to let them marry once she graduated from high school, only to see his future wife, her mom and brother all drown in an accident on the Pasquotank River.
There’s also the story about a boiler explosion at D.W. Morgan’s sawmill at Symonds Creek on Aug. 13, 1887, in which one man, Ephram Trueblood, was killed and four other men were injured.
Farkas, who grew up on what is known as the Leigh Farm in Weeksville, named for Col. James Leigh, also includes some of her own family history in Volume II. Her family, the Rogersons, farmed the Leigh Farm for 88 years, and her grandfather, Luther Rogerson, earned enough money from farming that he was able to buy three farms on Dryridge Road, including the farm where Farkas lives today.
Farkas said her sources for “Preserving Memories” include old newspapers; documents from the Pasquotank Register of Deeds office, including birth, death and marriage records; the website Ancestry.com; Twiford’s Funeral Home, for its obituaries; her chats with “old-timers” still living around Nixonton and Weeksville; and her own knowledge of the area.
Farkas, who joined the Family Research Society of Northeastern North Carolina in 1998 and volunteers at the society’s library in Elizabeth City, said she got interested in genealogy when her late husband, Frank, started collecting information about his family in Wisconsin. She said she met Frank, who was then in the Navy, at an event in Virginia while she was serving as a USO hostess.
Both Farkas and her husband retired from jobs with the federal government and moved back to Weeksville in late 2005. They were in the middle of planning a remodel of her family’s “homeplace” — which she had inherited — when Frank died suddenly on Jan. 22, 2006.
Farkas, who has done a lot of genealogy work for the Family Research Society, said she donated a set of “Preserving Memories” to the genealogy room at the Pasquotank Library and to the Family Research Society where the public can go in and look up their families and relatives.
Because “Preserving Memories” is self-published, Farkas charges $50 a volume — $100 for the two-volume set — to help defray the book’s publishing costs.
Since the book was published in February, she sold out both her initial printing of 50 sets and her second printing of 50 sets. She paid for a third printing of 20 sets and so far, seven of those are spoken for.
“I’ve got about 12 more to sell,” Farkas said.
Because many of those who’ve bought the books wanted a signed copy, Farkas held a second book-signing event at Meadstown Produce in Weeksville on Saturday. She earlier held a book-signing event at Weeksville Lions Club. For those interested in learning more about “Preserving Memories,” contact Farkas at 330-4155.