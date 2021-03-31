While COVID-19 was affecting nearly every other kind of business in 2020, the pandemic had little impact on agriculture or agribusiness, area Cooperative Extension Service officials say.
In fact, wet weather and the economy had more effect on the agricultural marketplace than the coronavirus, they say.
Matt Leary, an Extension agent in Chowan County, said farmers elsewhere may have experienced financial troubles because of the pandemic, but not in Chowan County.
“I can’t say anything about other places, but there hasn’t been any farms that have had any serious issues due to the pandemic,” he said. “We don’t have any data on 2020 family farms at this time, but there is no knowledge of anyone going out of business.”
According to N.C. Department of Agriculture statistics, there are 97 farms in Chowan County and a number of agribusinesses like C.A. Perry, Virginia Fork Produce, Triangle Chemical, Coastal Agrobusiness and Quality Equipment.
Farmers didn’t really face any challenges in 2020 that weren’t considered “normal,” Leary said. He said normal challenges include low commodity prices, poor weather and yield-lowering pests.
“There was concern that COVID would drive crop prices lower due to a decrease in demand, but as the year wore on into the fall and into 2021, crop prices actually went up,” Leary said.
Prices increased mainly because there were fewer acres planted in 2020 because of poor weather, and that, plus the weather, resulted in yields being “down a little as well,” he said.
Leary said agriculture was exempt from most of the restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19. Most row crop farming, after all, is performed with few personnel.
For example, harvesting usually requires one person to operate the combine, one person to operate a tractor with a grain cart (or equivalent device depending on the crop being harvested), and one to two people driving trucks and trailers back and forth either to the farm or the crop buyer. Each person in the operation works at some distance from the others.
Even so, Chowan Cooperative Extension offered disposable/reusable masks and hand sanitizer to farmers to help them stay within COVID guidelines and decrease their risk of contracting the virus.
“Due to the nature of farming, most row-crop farmers were able to harvest their crops while applying COVID precautions,” Leary said.
Dylan Lilley, an agricultural agent with the Perquimans center of Cooperative Extension, said farmers remain remarkably resilient regardless of the challenges they face.
“I would say that the farming community as a whole does an amazing job of persevering through challenges this year and in previous years,” he said. “Whether it be low commodity prices, high input costs, weather challenges, and more, they are incredibly resilient and find a way to get through.”
Lilley said farmers’ biggest challenge over the past few years has been low commodity prices caused by high tariffs and trade disruptions resulting from the U.S.’ trade war with China. He said market facilitation payments in 2019 helped farmers to stay afloat but didn’t replace better market prices.
In April 2020, then-Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program would include direct support payments to farmers. While the assistance helped, it also didn’t replace good market prices, Lilley said.
The weather didn’t cooperate in 2020 either, with farmers encountering a lot of rain during the growing season.
“Planting conditions this past growing season were a struggle,” Lilley said. “Cotton acreage was the lowest it’s been in quite a long time due to wet and cold planting conditions that either prevented growers from planting or left them with less-than-adequate plant stands after planting.”
Farmers responded by planting soybeans instead. However, the wet conditions continued through June, resulting in fewer acres being planted — a situation Lilley described as “rare.”
The rainy weather also affected crop yields.
“It’s hard to estimate crop yields but corn was probably average to maybe slightly below average in 2020, the cotton yield was below average in comparison with the past few years, and the soybean crop ended up being average to maybe a little above average,” Lilley said.
Chicken farm operators were able to keep their businesses going through the pandemic, although their operations were affected some because fewer flocks were arriving.
“As far as COVID affecting day-to-day operations on the farm, farmers were able to continue their work without issues,” Lilley said. “Most of their work is able to be done in a safe manner.”
Al Wood, agricultural agent for Cooperative Extension in Pasquotank County, also said COVID-19 didn’t have a major impact on farmers or the 120 farms in Pasquotank. Farmers were still able to get out in the field, do their work and harvest their crops.
“Things are looking a bit brighter and as we get past COVID, everything should be smoother sailing,” he said.
Wood said though 2020 was a challenging year, the current year looks promising because crop prices are up. He said prices for various commodities have been down over the past four to five years because of weather and production and demand issues.
But during the past several months, prices have improved.
“If a person was on the edge, those low prices were not good for them last four years, but there were no major farm bankruptcies to speak of,” Wood said. “Higher commodity prices have helped in recent months — getting more cash in farmers’ hands.”
But acknowledging the risk factor that’s always been a part of life for farmers and growers, Wood said those able to farm this year “will need to count their pennies.”
“I don’t know how long it is going to last,” he said referring to the higher crop prices. “That depends on factors worldwide.”