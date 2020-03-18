Albemarle Area United Way Funds Science Mentor Program in Perquimans
The Albemarle Area United Way recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation to support a mentoring program at Hertford Grammar School. STEMulate Learning is a program, which allows older students to teach younger students during an after-school program on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.
Selected fifth-graders (academically gifted students) are partnering with third-graders to participate in high-level science exploration and projects. The thirty-six students are not only honing their academics but also their behavior in this 9-week program currently underway at Hertford Grammar School.
Last week students considered concepts like acceleration, gravity, force, speed, velocity and engineering design, as they studied Newton's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd laws of motion.
The goals of the program include:
1) Improved school engagement for third-graders by showing them what is ahead for them academically;
2) Improved decision-making and behavior for third-graders;
3) Development of a buddy system that will create a positive school atmosphere; and
4) Improved academic scores.
According to Foundation President Antoine Moore, data will be gathered at the end of the sessions to measure the growth of third-graders participating in the program vs. those not participating. Academic and behavior (discipline referrals) will be assessed and recorded to measure the success of the program.
Moore credits Albemarle Area United Way for supporting this program that provides students another avenue to grow academically. “We must continue to encourage and engage young students with exciting material and experiences (beyond the traditional classroom) that motivates them to learn and pursue the sciences,” said Moore.