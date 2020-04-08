SUNDAY
Blackwell Baptist. The church will celebrate Easter in its parking lots Sunday, April 12, at 11 a.m. The service will be broadcast so that motorists can receive it on their car radio. Attendees will be provided music to participate in the service while remaining in their cars.
Chapel on the Sound. The church will host a live broadcast on its Facebook page of its Easter Sunday sunrise service on the shores of the Albemarle Sound at Holiday Island in Hertford at 6:25 a.m. Pastor Kevin Bettinger will deliver the message.
CANCELLATION
City Road UMC. The church has canceled its planned card party and bingo games scheduled for Wednesday.