Elizabeth City State University recently was awarded four Platinum awards by HBCU Grow, a consortium that helps historically black colleges and universities grow their enrollment, increase alumni giving and address marketing challenges.
One of the awards went to ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon for her leadership of the university.
HBCU Grow’s LEAD Awards are presented to historically black colleges and universities in various categories during the annual HBCU Grows LEAD Conference. ECSU, which is an HBCU, received awards for most military friendly, innovation, marketing and leadership during the HBCU Grows conference Tuesday, April 7.
Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon, who recently was named one of the 10 Most Dominant HBCU Leaders by the HBCU Campaign Fund, received the platinum leadership award for her work as ECSU’s chief executive officer.
“I have to recognize that I do nothing on my own,” Dixon said of the award. “It’s all about the shoulders I stand on.”
Dixon recognized ECSU’s senior leadership whose members, she said, have taken charge of forging the university’s future.
“I have a dynamic team,” said Dixon said. “I thank each and every one of them every day for waking up every morning and asking what is best for our university.”
ECSU received the Platinum award for innovation for its efforts to expand degree programs to align with workforce demands. One area where it’s leading in innovation is aviation. Led by Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, ECSU currently has the only four-year aviation degree program in the state. It also has added a new unmanned aircraft systems degree program.
“We are graduating pilots. We are growing our aviation program,” Dixon said. “Over the past year alone, we grew by 45 percent.”
The most friendly award the university received was for its efforts, led by Dixon and Director of Military and Veterans Affairs Tim Freeman, to build a strong relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard.
“We work very diligently to make sure we provide a military-friendly campus,” Dixon said.
ECSU’s efforts to market its aviation program as a “sub-brand” won the university its fourth Platinum award. With the marketing firm Vitalink’s help, ECSU launched a marketing campaign to develop aviation as a sub-brand of the university.
“We chose to create a sub-brand for this program to increase its visibility and enhance our strategic outreach of this in-demand program,” said Michelle Ball, ECSU’s director for strategic communications. “The strategic process we used for the creation of the sub-brand allowed us to engage with our students, faculty, and staff, as well as stakeholders through surveys and focus groups. Collaborating with them resulted in a strong sub-brand for the program.”
Workforce board nets Finish Line grant
HERTFORD — The Northeastern Workforce Development Board in Hertford has received an additional $25,000 state Finish Line Grant to use helping community college students facing unforeseen financial emergencies.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the Finish Line Grants program in 2018 to help community college students, who might be forced to drop out in the face of an unexpected event, stay on track to complete their degree or credential.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board had already been partnering with College of The Albemarle and Beaufort County Community College to provide Finish Line Grants to community college students across the board’s 10-county region. Since September, the board has helped 27 students with financial emergencies such as utility bills, groceries, rent, car repairs and uniforms.
The new grant awarded March 30 will be used to help more students across the region who face challenges.
“Helping our students is more important now than ever before,” said Emily Nicholson, interim director of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “A finish line grant can provide the relief that students desperately need in order to enter the workforce and lead a self-sufficient life.”
To qualify for a Finish Line Grant, students must have completed 50 percent of their degree or credential. Community college students may receive a maximum of $1,000 per semester by contacting their community colleges’ financial aid office or their local NCWorks Career Center to apply.
AKA Sorority holds joint Founders Day
Four chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. celebrated a joint Founders Day luncheon recently at Quinton’s Restaurant in Ahoskie. The luncheon was held to celebrate Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s 112th anniversary.
The chapter presidents in attendance who offered greetings included Lisa Lewis-Joell of the Xi Rho Omega chapter in Ahoskie; Jorice Webb-Manuel of the Nu Eta Omega chapter in Edenton; Sandra Jordan Branch of the Zeta Kappa Omega chapter in Elizabeth City; and Marla H. Jerman of the Kappa Iota Omega chapter in Garysburg/Roanoke Rapids.
“Renewing and Rededicating to Excellence” was the event’s theme. Approximately 100 members wearing pink or green attended. Sixteen members of Nu Eta Omega Chapter in Edenton attended. They included Mary Berry, Angela Brumsey, Jeroline Coston, Vanessa Davis, Terri Gallop, Mavis Hill, Mary Lewis, Betty Littlejohn, Sonya Littlejohn, Darlene Louther, Jorice Manuel, Angela Norman, Pamela Spruill, Delores Sykes, Rebecca Ware and Amanda Williams.
Asha Joell of the Xi Rho Omega Chapter served as mistress of ceremonies. Cynthia Liverman-Vinson, also of the Xi Rho Omega Chapter, gave the meditation and Ingrid Hilliard of the Kappa Iota Omega Chapter gave grace. Kenya Morris of the Xi Rho Omega Chapter and Webb-Manuel provided musical selections.
Jennifer King Congleton, Mid-Atlantic regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., was the Founders Day speaker. She discussed the AKA’s founders and how current members must lead by example. She concluded by reciting the Alpha Kappa Alpha song “Wise Men Say.”
The Zeta Kappa Omega Chapter in Elizabeth City will host the AKA’s joint Founders Day in 2021.