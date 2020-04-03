SUNDAY
Journey Christian Church. The church will celebrate Palm Sunday with a drive-in-service at 1928 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, at 10 am. Motorists asked to stay in their vehicle. Pastor Emmett Murphy's message will be on the subject, "The Tiny Things that Cause us Problems."
Brown Ministries. Dr. Larry and Pastor Gloria Brown Ministries will host a Palm Sunday "Worship on the Lawn" service at 1046 1/2 Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, at 10 a.m. Attendees are welcome to bring a lawn chair or stay in their car and listen to the sermon on their radio.
UPCOMING
Blackwell Baptist. The church will celebrate Easter in its parking lots Sunday, April 12, at 11 a.m. The service will be broadcast so that motorists can receive it on their car radio. Attendees will be provided music to participate in the service while remaining in their cars.
City Road UMC. The church will host a card party and bingo games in Edwards Hall Wednesday, April 15. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and cards will follow at noon. There will be prizes. Cost is $20. All proceeds will go to missions. Contact: 339-1805.
CANCELLATIONS
Edenton UMC. The Albemarle Chorale has canceled its spring concerts set for Sunday, April 26, and Sunday, May 4.
Good Works Community. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the church’s 2020 Women’s Weekend has been postponed from Saturday and Sunday to Aug. 29-30. All details for the event will continue as planned. Those interested may pre-register through Aug. 21. Admission fee is $10. Persons registering the day of the conference will pay a $15 late fee. The annual Women’s Day celebration and meal will be Sunday, Aug. 30. Send check or money order to Good Works Community Church, GWCC Women’s Weekend Event, P.O. Box 744, Edenton, NC 27932. Contact: 404-9088 or 554-1733 or Pastor Edna Lawrence at (757)404-5304.