Perquimans Central School teacher Stacey Pierce has been named N.C. Farm Bureau’s 2020 Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year.
Pierce’s approach to integrating agricultural concepts into classroom curriculum was judged to be the most effective among her peers, according to information provided by Farm Bureau. Pierce has hosted numerous ag science events at school and won several Going Local classroom grants.
“Agriculture is an important part of everyone’s life,” said N.C. Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding. “Clothing, food, fuel, housing, medicine, and much more are rooted on the farm. Agricultural issues can support the teaching of many academic disciplines. Stacey is a shining example of a teacher who truly cares about the students and what they are being taught.”
Judging for the award was based on creativity and use of agricultural information; interdisciplinary approaches; advancement of educational standards; student impact; and endorsement by an administrator, the N.C. Farm Bureau said.
Pierce will be recognized during N.C. Farm Bureau’s 85th annual meeting in Greensboro in December.
She also will attend the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in June in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also will share her classroom ideas at various workshops during NCFB’s Ag in the Classroom “Going Local” teacher workshops.
Berard named to Forbes adviser list
Michael Berard, an Elizabeth City native who works as a senior vice president and wealth adviser in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management office in Chapel Hill, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2020 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisers.
“I’m pleased that Michael Berard is representing Morgan Stanley,” said Bob Garrett, branch manager of Morgan Stanley’s Chapel Hill office. “To be named to his list recognizes Michael’s professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients.”
Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisers list is based on an algorithm of data rating thousands of wealth advisers on factors such as revenue trends, compliance records, industry experience and best practices.
Rose & Womble honors Morrisette
Rose & Womble Realty has announced that Debbie Morrisette was named one the company’s top listing agents for January and February.