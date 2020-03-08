Ricky Perry of Perry Glass Company recently donated a collection of 20 framed North Carolina duck stamp prints to the Donel O’Brien Audubon Bird Sanctuary at Pine Island in Corolla.
The collection will be displayed permanently at the historic 1913 hunting lodge. The prints depict migratory waterfowl scenes throughout North Carolina
Morrisette earns top listing agent award
Rose & Womble has announced that Debbie W. Morrisette recently was one of 25 real estate agents to win the company’s 2019 Top Listing Agent Award.
Seymour, Gardner, Wilson top agents
Phyllis Bosomworth and Erin Nixon of Long & Foster of Elizabeth City have announced that the company’s sales agent for February was Donna Seymour. Long & Foster’s listing agent for the month was the Gardner Team: Diana Gardner and Terry Wilson.
Rivas named to Oregon State honor roll
Elizabeth City resident Tyler J. Rivas, a junior majoring in computer science, has been named to Oregon State University’s Scholastic Honor Roll for the fall term. Rivas earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.