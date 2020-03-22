As response to the COVID-19 outbreak varies across the country and around the world, the U.S. Coast Guard is working diligently to continue operations and protect its members and their families.
Our family is stationed in an area which is enforcing one of the most drastic protective measures.
In northern California earlier this week, nearly 7 million people were ordered to “shelter in place” around the Bay Area. The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, and is expected to last until at least April 7.
Six Bay Area counties announced the order Monday for all residents, directing them to practice social distancing by staying home for the next three weeks in an effort to help public health officials combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The order, which was the most restrictive in the country at the time it was issued, affects residents of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties. One day later, the order was issued in Sonoma County, just north of the other counties affected.
Only essential businesses are allowed to remain open, such as grocery stores, police and fire departments, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations. Businesses deemed “nonessential” were ordered to close temporarily, and residents were told to distance themselves while outside, and only leave their homes for essential business.
The order affects many Coast Guard families, like ours, who live and work in those seven counties. The area encompasses many Coast Guard commands, including Station Golden Gate, Sector San Francisco, Pacific Strike Team, Training Center Petaluma, Base Alameda and various other commands and cutters on Coast Guard Island in Alameda.
Protocol for response and prevention is changing and developing by the minute Coast Guard-wide, and each command is working hard to continue operations while protecting Coast Guard members and the community.
On March 12 the Coast Guard Academy announced that cadets should not return from spring break on March 15, as was previously planned. Our daughter was at Clemson University in South Carolina for training with the Academy crew team when they heard the news. We, like other families of cadets, scrambled to make arrangements for our daughter to return home. The next morning the team bus stopped at numerous airports to drop off cadets on its way back to Connecticut. The situation was similar for cadets around the country, including the Academy baseball and softball teams who were in Florida over spring break.
Coast Guard families pulled together to help cadets get to airports and offered places to stay while cadets were making travel arrangements.
Like other military Academy cadets and college students across the country, the Academy is planning for cadets to continue learning remotely until they are able to return to campus.
Similar to most colleges across the country, the Academy has canceled admissions events and closed the campus to visitors.
Protection from the virus is presenting a wide range of challenges which are rapidly changing. The Coast Guard is responding quickly and Coast Guard families are remaining “Semper Paratus” — always ready.
Kristi Langenbacher is a Coast Guard spouse and writes about military family life.