With Valentine's Day on the way, I thought about love songs, and especially great country love songs.
I won't call this a top 10, exactly, but they certainly are 10 of my own favorites.
• Olivia Newton-John, "I Honestly Love You." Sadly, we lost Olivia in the past year. This song is a reminder of why she was such a special performer. The vulnerability is palpable and makes this a powerful statement about love. And of course it's also a statement about honesty.
• Johnny Cash, "Flesh and Blood." The Man in Black waxed poetic in his reflections on nature and spirituality in the verses of this song, and then turned it all on its head with his frank acknowledgement that what he really needed was his woman.
• Patsy Cline, "Crazy." I debated including this because I'm not entirely clear whether I should consider this a song about love, or a song about, well, craziness. But no one has ever brought more to the performance of a country song than Patsy Cline, and what she brought to this was a clear-eyed vision of what it means to be crazy in love.
• Elvis Presley, "I Can't Help Falling in Love with You." Some will question whether Elvis should be considered country, and some younger readers will prefer the more recent cover versions of this classic to Elvis' rendition. But this is my column, so here it is.
• George Strait, "Run." This has always seemed to me one of Strait's most underrated performances. His clear voice perfectly articulates the yearning that the words describe. "You can't get here fast enough" says it all when it's delivered with his perfect Texas twang.
• Wynona Judd, "No One Else on Earth." Wynona was still in the process of establishing herself as a bona fide solo superstar when she recorded this. Once she put this record out there, she could consider herself established.
• David Frizzell and Shelly West, "You're the Reason God Made Oklahoma." The back-and-forth between the singers in this duet has a reality to it that seems to show what love is really all about. Country music royalty never joined forces to such great effect as it did here with these two.
• Dolly Parton, "I Will Always Love You." You could possibly call foul on me here since Whitney Houston's cover has possibly become even more iconic than Dolly's original. And if you know the backstory to Dolly's writing of the song, you know it's not actually about love in a romantic sense at all. But then again, what listeners bring to a song is sometimes as important as what the writer might have intended. So this is about love. And it's about a love that will last, always.
• John Denver, "Annie's Song." The mandolin-driven ballad from Denver's "Back Home Again" album would be easy to mock as the ultimate saccharine '70s record. Except that it's one of the most beautiful love songs ever.
• Glen Campbell, "Gentle on My Mind." John Hartford's Bohemian sensibility, lyrical cleverness and masterful musicianship met the perfect match in Campbell's pleasant voice and earnest delivery. In its original conception by Hartford the song might have been more ironic than romantic, but Campbell's touch makes it a classic love song.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.