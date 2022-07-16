Editor’s note: Last week’s Museum of the Albemarle column inadvertently included photos that were supposed to accompany this week’s column.
Elizabeth City State University’s 123rd annual summer school program, which features education and enrichment programs for students of all ages, is in full swing.
The summer school program at ECSU has been in existence almost as long as the university itself. The profile of summer school attendees has changed significantly over time, however. Whereas ECSU’s summer school primarily serves full-time students today, a century ago it served working elementary school teachers who were pursuing “normal school” certificates.
ECSU, then known as Elizabeth City State Colored Normal School, held its first summer school session in 1899. In 1903, according to the annual catalogue, 201 students were enrolled in the summer session. By the mid-1920s, enrollment had grown to well over 500 students. Early summer programs lasted just one week, but over time they expanded into two full six-week-long sessions.
Most summer school faculty were also regular full-time faculty at the normal school. Among this group were school leaders Peter W. Moore and John H. Bias. There were also always a few visiting faculty members on the teaching roster.
In 1904, S.L. Sheep, a prominent white Elizabeth City educator, taught English and arithmetic. In later years, visiting faculty were more frequently composed of Black female teachers from out of state. Memorable among this group were Lenora Jackson of Jefferson City, Missouri; Mabel T. Coleman of Evansville, Indiana; and Eva J. Lewis of Ann Arbor, Michigan, each of whom taught in the 1920s.
Most summer school students came from towns in eastern North Carolina like Plymouth, Kinston, Maple, Manteo, Mackeys, Columbia, Williamston, Winfall, Edenton, Roper, Pantego, Tarboro, Ahoskie, Hertford, New Bern and Washington. During peak years of attendance, students came from as many as 35 North Carolina counties plus Hampton Roads, Virginia. Occasionally, students came from as far away as Massachusetts and Florida.
The summer curriculum was similar to the curriculum for the regular academic year. According to the 1920 annual catalogue, students took courses in teaching methodology, mathematics, science, history, English, grammar, literature, domestic arts and domestic sciences.
Students also listened to guest lectures on topics like the importance of primary education and the maintenance of a hygienic home.
Summer session students showcased their own learning and accomplishment through presentations, programs and performances. In 1934, for example, the Norfolk Journal and Guide noted that Pearl Sampson of Sampson County delivered a paper entitled “The Personality of a Teacher.” Other Sampson County students then sang several songs.
Students and teachers also partook in social activities like dances, receptions, concerts, picnics, and day trips to Davis Bay and Chowan Beach. These entertainments were so popular that in 1922, summer school director P.W. Moore boasted that the summer session in Elizabeth City allowed students to “pursue a summer course and combine a vacation in one trip.”
In sum, the summer normal school sessions at Elizabeth City were an intense few months of educational and cultural opportunities looked forward to by rural African American teachers of eastern North Carolina. Then, just like today, promising young people flocked to the city to further their educational goals while creating lasting memories and lifelong friendships.
Dr. Melissa N. Stuckey is an assistant professor in the history program at Elizabeth City State University and a board member of Friends of the Museum of the Albemarle.