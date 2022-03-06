One of the most destructive storms ever to hit the Outer Banks was not a hurricane. “The Ash Wednesday Storm,” as it came to be called, was a freak storm that meteorologists of the time were incapable of predicting. Legendary devastation was the result.
On the morning of March 7, 1962, many Outer Banks residents woke to find several inches of frigid sea water inside their homes. Looking outside, they were shocked to see waves breaking against their windows, their houses surrounded by the ocean. For the residents of these fragile barrier islands, the next three days were a harrowing struggle to survive.
What could have caused such a phenomenon? An unusual junction of meteorological elements combined to form this extratropical cyclone. An upper-level blocking weather pattern formed with high pressure to the north, and low pressure to the south, making the storm stationary through five consecutive high tides. This was compounded by the alignment of the sun, moon, and earth, with the moon being at its closest point to the earth all month, creating a strong perigean tide.
For nearly three days, the storm relentlessly pummeled the Outer Banks with enormous waves, howling winds topping 70 mph, and near-freezing temperatures. The ocean overwashed both the beach road and the N.C. Highway 12 bypass, streaming into the Roanoke Sound. Unfortunately, when the bypass was created in 1958, the roadway was raised, creating a dike effect. This caused ocean water to be trapped, exacerbating damage to homes and businesses.
Outer Banks historian David Stick, in his 1987 book, “The Ash Wednesday Storm,” interviewed almost 100 survivors of the storm and related his own experiences. Residents recalled seeing cottages floating by, washed from their foundations by the ocean. Others watched in horror as homes and businesses crumbled, succumbing to the pounding waves.
Amazingly, no Outer Banks lives were lost in the storm, largely due to the bravery and heroism of the residents. Forced to leave their homes, families waded through waist-high frigid water in search of higher ground. Some were marooned on rooftops or took refuge in their attics. Others were stranded in flooded cars while attempting to evacuate.
One of the heroes Stick recalled was Ephey Priest, who worked for the state highway department. Priest made repeated trips in his road grader, rescuing countless survivors.
Another resident, Sam Liverman, used his heavy truck to tow cars loaded with stranded families, as well as cramming his cab with survivors.
Several brave residents took their skiffs into the raging water, going house to house up and down the beach in an effort to leave no one behind. Later in the day, Coast Guard helicopters arrived to effect rescues.
Meteorologists dubbed this legendary gale “The Great Atlantic Storm.” But Outer Banks promoter Aycock Brown came up with a more imaginative moniker, “The Ash Wednesday Storm,” since March 7, 1962 marked Ash Wednesday on the liturgical calendar.
Sixty years later, the ferocity of the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962 maintains its place in the annals of Outer Banks history. May it never be forgotten.
Marjorie Berry is a public information specialist at Museum of the Albemarle.