I don’t know all the answers for ending systemic racism in our country but the one thing I do know is it’s just not accurate to say it doesn’t exist.
I have seen too much systemic racism for too long to be able to pretend it isn’t real.
As far back as first-grade I noticed a disturbing unfairness in discipline at school.
Not just once or twice, but without fail, black children were spanked or paddled for the same infractions for which white children were at most made to stand in the hall.
By the way, I never really understood standing in the hall as a punishment. I kind of liked getting out of class in order to stand in the hall, so it was never much of a deterrent for me.
I’m not proud of that, just being honest.
But I definitely noticed an enormous disparity in the way black and white children were disciplined in school.
This was in North Carolina, and I wouldn’t be surprised to learn it was much the same in other places. All I can attest to on personal experience is what happened there.
It wasn’t just one teacher, either. For years I considered the “rogue teacher” theory and have concluded that it just doesn’t explain what I saw.
At the risk of appearing to reach for a platitude, it was in fact systemic. It was not individual teachers as much as it was a system.
Certainly it wasn’t all teachers, either, but it was widespread enough to be readily recognizable as more than an individual practice.
It’s important to point out that nobody at that time was telling me what to see or what is was supposed to mean.
I certainly have had ample exposure in the years since to interpretation and teaching around some of these issues. In addition, I have spent a lot of time reflecting on these early memories, what they meant and how I should think about them in light of current situations.
But it all comes back to what I saw, through my own eyes, at a very early age.
I tremble as I write these words because the last thing I want to do is disparage what was in nearly all ways a wonderful community in which to grow up.
Wonderful people, both white and black, shaped me in ways I recognize and probably in many more ways I have never appreciated.
One of the reasons I knew it was wrong to treat people differently — to treat them inequitably — was that I was taught right and wrong by Sunday School teachers in that same town. I heard it preached at that same church by my own father and I heard it at home from both mother and father: “treat everyone fairly.”
And then I went to school and just saw people being treated unfairly, day after day. And the one factor that consistently determined how one was treated was race.
I’m convinced we all knew it was wrong. And it’s still wrong now.
