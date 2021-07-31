“She opens her mouth with wisdom, and on her tongue is the law of kindness. She watches over the ways of her household, and does not eat the bread of idleness.” — Proverbs 31:27-28

Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor.

Thadd White is Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.