Is there any tougher question in life than, “What are you looking for?”
From the moment of birth we are searching. At first it is easy. Babies are looking for food, dry diapers and love. We learn two things: if we make enough noise we will get what we want, and that satisfaction comes from other people.
As we get older we are searching for friends and acceptance and figuring out who we are. How we feel about ourselves is shaped primarily through our relationships with other people who are also engaged in the same process of searching for satisfaction.
Later on we are concerned with our life’s direction, careers, forming families, and achieving success. We are led to believe that if we make the right choices, everything will be OK.
The day comes when no matter how well we are doing, we begin to realize that part of the human condition is to be always searching — but now we are not quite sure what we are searching for. We use terms like “mid-life crisis,” or, “he is finding himself” to describe this growing awareness of incompleteness. Henry David Thoreau captured this reality when he wrote that, “most men (people) lead lives of quiet desperation.”
The common denominator for all of us is that our lives have been deeply influenced and formed by the relationships we are in. We all know about criminals who learned early on that violence is the way to achieve what they want in life. There are also those kids raised in the roughest ghettoes who became healthy and happy people simply because someone cared enough to love them and tell them they were worthwhile.
Deep within the human soul is a gnawing sense that “there has got to be more to life than this. What am I missing?” I have a suspicion that the older we get the more we revert back to that simple early search of the baby for love. We sing about it, we talk about it, we pray about it, and we believe that it is important. But do we believe that love is the most important ingredient in every human life?
We think, “love is great, but there has to be more to happiness and fulfillment than that.” Jesus responds, “Nope. That is the secret to what you are all searching for. That is why I say that the Greatest Commandment is to love God and love your neighbor as you love yourself.”
There is the rub, “as you love yourself.” I think a lot of us struggle with that one, no matter how hard we try to hide or deny it. Remember that the way we feel about ourselves is all wrapped up in our relationships with other people who are dealing with the very same human issue. Imperfect people are incapable of perfectly loving others, yet being loved is what we need.
The answer to this question has never changed and it has to do with that most fundamental relationship with the One who created each of us. Many centuries ago dear old St. Augustine said that God put a vacuum, an empty place, in every human soul, and only God can fill it. The answer to all of our emptiness and searching and how we feel about ourselves is found in that simple reality.
We are worthwhile and lovable even in our worst moments because God created us and God says so. Period. While we can behave in ways that cause others to stop loving us, there is nothing we can do in this life to cause God to turn away or to stop loving us, both now and in the life to come.
Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” When we allow him to find us, and accept his love, our searching is over. We are home.