“For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” — 2 Timothy 4:6-7
I wonder how many high school students today recognize the name John Paul Jones?
I grew up being fed stories of American heroes. We were taught to take pride in the valiant souls who defied death to guarantee a free America. One of my favorites was John Paul Jones.
In 1779 he gained a certain immortality by shouting to the apparently victorious British, “I have not yet begun to fight.”
As captain of the Bonhomme Richard, he learned of a British convoy being escorted by the powerful new British Serapis with 50 guns. Jones had only 40 guns on the Richard.
For three hours the two ships bombarded one another nonstop. With the Richard’s decks on fire and taking on water the commander of the Serapis called, “Do you ask for quarter?” And through the clash of battle and gunshot the famous reply came back to him, “I have yet begun to fight!”
The battle of these ships is but a footnote in history but Jones’ famous words have never died.
They signify courage, daring, and determination in the face of impossible odds. They breathed hope into a hopeless situation.
In Acts, Chapter 26, Paul is a political prisoner facing King Agrippa. He does not back down one inch. Agrippa hears no apology from him, no compromising of his position, no plea for clemency in exchange for recanting. In fact, Paul uses this unusual setting as an opportunity to present the gospel’s claims to the king. “I pray God that not only you but all who are listening to me today may become what I am, except for these chains,” he says.
Men like Paul and John Paul Jones had one thing in common: they were so filled with their mission they could not be stopped; not by a sea battle and not by imprisonment or an uncertain future. The perseverance in the face of adversity gave them their victory.
What are some of the clues that kept Paul going to victory? Paul’s vision accounts for his tenacity. Once he knew where he had to go, he didn’t deviate from the charge the Lord gave him.
Three times in the book of Acts Paul recounts the story of how the Lord, through a blinding light from heaven, called him on the road to Damascus. The experience transformed him from Christian persecutor to Christian apostle. He would not be “disobedient to the heavenly light.”
Paul’s determination before King Herod Agrippa was more than personal stubbornness. Confidence in the vision kept him strong. In spite of opposition, hardship, persecution, fatigue — in spite of everything — Paul knew that he had given himself to something true and honorable. Once convinced that he was under God’s orders he would not be moved.
Vision and confidence by themselves cannot keep us keeping on. It takes discipline. The harder the journey to victory, the more seductive the temptation to take an easier detour. Like Paul, we must “buffet our bodies,” resisting the devil’s lures, overcoming the flesh’s temptations, finding the will to keep going when everything in us cries out to quit.
But no one can apply the rigors of discipline without hope. Hope permeates Paul’s defense before Agrippa. He has had God’s help and counts on it for whatever his future holds. His letters pulsate with hope.
I close with a quote from Ray C. Stedman: “If you want a wonderful experience, take your New Testament and a concordance and look up two little words, ‘but God.’ See how many times human resources have been brought to an utter end; despair has gripped the heart and pessimism and gloom has settled upon a people; and there is nothing that can be done. Then see how the Spirit of God writes in luminous letters, ‘but God...’ and the whole situation changes into victory.”
In matters large and small, reason to hope keeps us going. Don’t quit.