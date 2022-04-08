The English language has nearly the most words of any language in the known world, yet we place incredible weight and vast definitions on one word.
The word “love” is given hundreds of meanings. The ultimate response I have for my wife is carried on the same train car as the way I speak of pizza, football or windy weather.
“Love” usually refers to the feeling of delight toward an object. “Love” has not always referred to emotions; however, in the Disney era, it’s becoming more difficult to separate love’s meaning from mere feelings.
With comments like “love is love” saturating our culture, love further loses its true meaning. The core of the word has little to do with the heart whatsoever.
So, what does it mean? Let’s go back and try to find some center on the origins. We read in the New Testament that God is love. This is often quoted to back up the sentiment that whatever I have strong feelings about is the feeling of godliness. The phrase from 1 John stating “God is love” is a strong indicator of how we should look at love.
What proceeds from God is true love, and nothing that dishonors or is separated from God can be true love because God is love. Love flows from God. God is God, and love is what describes Him.
Love is not a god, nor should it be given status worthy of worship. Love is not our God. Our God is loving and lovely. So, if this is such a central belief of Christianity, let us go to the original meanings instead of agreeing with cultural trends that have stolen this word’s intent from us.
In the Old Testament, the same God who demonstrates His love for us by sending His Son reveals Himself in many ways to prove His love to us. We understand the picture of love, though, in Hebrew has very little to do with being overwhelmed emotionally. Instead, the word unquestionably means loyal.
In its original intent, “Love” was to say, “I will be here.” Love is a favor and a constant leaning in because I will never leave you. We are instructed to not fear over 300 times in the Bible, and most of them are accompanied with a “because I am with you.” Love says I will not abandon you no matter what. I may not accept, celebrate or participate in how you harm yourself, but I will be here.
In the New Testament, the word representing God’s love is, in Greek, “agape.” This is to be seen as the choice, or your will, deciding to put others ahead of yourself constantly. Love is of the will, not the emotions. Unconditionally and constantly in deep consideration of you. When it comes between you and me, I choose you.
I love God, my wife and my boys. I’m not loyal to pizza or fall weather like I am to those who have a special place in my life. Let’s evaluate our loyalties and love today.
And, if we are saying that we are going to be there, let’s be there — even when it hurts. That’s what God did because that’s who He is.