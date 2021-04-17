“Now I exhort you, brethren, by the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, that you all agree and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be made complete in the same mind and in the same judgment.... Each one of you is saying, ‘I am of Paul,’ and ‘I of Apollos,’ and ‘I of Cephas,’ and ‘I of Christ.’ Has Christ been divided?” — I Corinthians 1:10-13
The ideal or the perfect is so appealing. Perhaps you have heard someone say, “We have a perfect marriage.” When we do hear that we think, “Sure!” If there are perfect marriages we know that two people have been willing to pay the price of perfection. Perfection is never cheap. While many of us desire it few are willing to pay the price for perfection.
I used to think that the perfect car was a Lincoln Town Car. What a beauty! But I was not willing to pay the price. Some things are just beyond our reach. Perfect marriages, or perfect people we will most likely never see or experience this side of heaven.
What about perfect churches? I would like to see a perfect church. People hop from church to church looking for one. That one didn’t meet my needs. The next one is too small or too big. The temperature isn’t right; too hot or too cold. The praise team is too loud or sings off key. The sermon was too long. You have probably heard the old joke: If you find the perfect church don’t join it or you will ruin its perfection. The human element will never be perfect until Jesus comes again.
But God’s Word gives us a picture of a perfect church. You have to look fast and not blink or you will miss it, but it’s there for everyone to see. Stop and read Acts 2:42-47. Look at the words: devoting, apostles’ teaching, fellowship, breaking of bread, prayer, awe, wonders, signs, believed, together, common, sharing, continuing, gladness, sincerity, praising. What is being described?
Perfection! Study that passage. It is flawless; perfect. It is Christ’s Church united and it is here not there; it is now not then; it is present, not future.
But it didn’t last long. In Acts 5 Ananias and Sapphira lied to the Holy Spirit. They started a fraternity of Christians who are more interested in recognition than serving. They want the glory without the sacrifice.
Can you imagine what would happen to our church membership if God dealt with people today the same way He dealt with them? In Acts 15 there was a doctrinal controversy over circumcision. There must have been a lack of unity in Ephesus because Paul wrote about “the unity of the Spirit.”
Can you imagine the church in Corinth singing the second stanza of “Onward Christian Soldiers?” “Like a mighty army moves the church of God.” Half are AWOL and some of the others don’t like the drill sergeant. “We are not divided, all one body we; one in hope and doctrine, one in charity.”
Really! According to 1 Corinthians, 1:12, some followed Paul, some followed Apollos, some followed Cephas and some followed Christ. What happened to the perfect church in Acts 2?
Paul asks, “Is Christ divided?” Is Christ cut up into pieces so that you get a hand and I get an arm? How grotesque! But when the church splits or divides it is like a body being torn apart by dissension.
That is a picture repeated far too often through history. The Church has split following human leaders today as in Paul’s day. It has often adopted the lifestyle of the world to the point that it is hard to tell the difference. Worship has become a combination of showing off one’s latest material possessions and entertainment that made the pulpit into a circus.
We used to speak of faith in a hushed tone. A sense of awe and reverence would accompany our thoughts of leaving all behind to follow God into the unknown. Now faith is seen as a means of getting God to do what we want Him to do. Giving used to be an opportunity to sacrifice. We believed that all we have is God’s anyway. Now the church is seen as a spiritual stock market.
What united the Church of the first century will unite the Church in this century: a common faith in God the Father, Elohim, Yahweh, Jehovah God, the Almighty, sharing a blessed hope in Jesus as our Savior and believing in His sinless life, vicarious death and bodily resurrection and His imminent return.
The four ingredients of Acts 2:42 are still relevant today and the solution to that which divides us. Following human leaders supported by proud people is quickly taken care of when one experiences Christian fellowship in its truest form. When fellowship is restored we see others as more important than ourselves.
Does the church sound and smell like the world? That’s not a problem if we start observing the Lord’s Supper instead of just serving it. When we focus on Jesus and His sacrifice the world seems to lose its importance. Doctrinal differences will always plague us until we openly let the Word of God teach us the pure truth.
To our generation comes the challenge to try to make Christ’s Church united. We may not succeed, but woe to us if we do not try!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.