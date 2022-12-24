...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 5 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
As director of education and outreach at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City, Abbey Lauten coordinates La Casa, an afterschool tutoring program for children who are English language learners.
Lauten has been working with La Casa — which, in English, means “the house” — since 2018, but she says the program has been in existence for more than 20 years. It’s mostly funded by the Duke Endowment and local grants.
Lauten said the program initially was for English language learners in elementary school. But as students got older and entered middle school, many asked her why they had to stop attending the program.
Lauten said that prompted her to seek for more funding from the Duke Endowment. After the endowment agreed to the request, La Casa began admitting middle and high school students two years ago.
This year, 40 students are participating in La Casa, Lauten said.
Volunteers help tutor La Casa students with their homework, she said. Volunteers undergo a training session and background check before they can participate in the program.
While helpful, having knowledge of the Spanish language is not required to be a La Casa tutor, Lauten said. She herself is taking Spanish language lessons online with a tutor in Guatemala to continually further her learning.
Lauten said City Road United Methodist Church members also volunteer with La Casa and their church sponsors three students from Mid-Atlantic Christian University who tutor children in the program.
Once students complete their homework, Lauten provides them with educational activities until it’s time for them to go home.
“We want it to be educational and informative,” she said.
Besides volunteer tutors, La Casa also welcomes donations of store-bought snacks and juices, Lauten said. Students in the afterschool program are given a snack and juice before their tutoring begins.
In addition to the tutoring help provided to schoolchildren, La Casa also offers daytime classes twice a week for adult English language learners.
Originally from California, Lauten earned a bachelor’s degree in religion, Middle East and Islamic studies from Furman University in South Carolina. Lauten also studied abroad in Jerusalem and has visited both Jordan and Cuba.
“I like to travel,” said Lauten. “I like to learn about other cultures.”
Lauten said she always had fond memories of visiting her aunt who lives in Elizabeth City. After graduating from Furman, Lauten said she came to visit her father, who also had moved to the area. She decided to stay after accepting the position with First United Methodist.
Lauten enjoys cooking with her aunt, paddleboarding on the Pasquotank River, attending Trivia Nights with her friends and spending time with her family and dog.
For more information about the La Casa program and the education and outreach programs at First United Methodist Church, email Lauten at abbeylauten@ecfumc.org or call (252) 335-1771.