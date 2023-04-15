Zombie Unicorn, Count Chocula, Bride of Frank, The Creature, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Big Foot.
Characters in a monster flick?
No, they’re all names of delicious treats at Monster Waffles & Cream, a new business that opened recently in Elizabeth City.
Danielle Peterson and her fiancé, Robert Beig, opened Monster Waffles & Cream on April 2 at 407 South Griffin Street Suite B, the site of the former city utilities office.
Originally from Washington state, Peterson said she had visited her sister and brother-in-law who own The Kraken Coffeehouse at 615 E. Main Street on multiple occasions and had always thought Elizabeth City was a “charming town.”
A nurse for 15 years, Peterson said she was ready for a change when she and Beig decided to move here from Puyallup, Washington, and start their own business.
Peterson, whose mother is originally from Taiwan, recalls seeing bubble waffles during her visits there and to Hong Kong, where the street snack is thought to have originated.
Peterson and Beig decided Monster Waffles & Cream would serve bubble waffles. They also decided to add soft serve ice cream and toppings to the waffles to create tasty desserts.
Peterson said she and Beig did a lot of research before finding the perfect distributor for a waffle mix they use to make their bubble waffles.
After the batter is poured into a waffle iron, Monster’s bubble waffles are shaped into a cone. Fun toppings and soft serve ice cream are then added according to the customer’s order.
“We make them fresh on the spot,” said Peterson.
The Zombie Unicorn bubble waffle is one of the business’s most popular menu items. It contains vanilla soft serve ice cream with rainbow sprinkles, Fruity Pebbles, strawberry wafers and a strawberry Pocky stick.
Peterson said her own personal favorite is The Creature. It features vanilla soft serve ice cream, Nutella, chocolate drizzle, chocolate sprinkles, a praline stick and a chocolate Pocky stick.
Monster’s bubble waffles have been so popular, the business had to close for two days shortly after opening to reorder batter mix to keep up with the high demand.
“We have had an amazing response,” said Peterson.
When brainstorming ideas for the new business, Peterson and Beig, who are fans of Universal’s classic monster movies, decided on a monster theme that both kids and adults would find fun.
“We wanted a fun theme,” said Peterson.
Peterson said they asked a local artist, Jessa Kimbra, to paint a mural of the “Little Shop of Horrors” movie on the wall. The bathroom has a “Ghostbusters” theme.
Peterson said many customers like to take photos of the murals and Monster’s bubble waffles, complete with their eye-catching toppings, and post them on social media.
Monster Waffles & Cream is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about Monster Waffles & Cream, visit the business’s Facebook page or Instagram account.