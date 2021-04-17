I’m always excited, encouraged and (pleasantly) surprised when I encounter songs on pop or country radio that inspire hope, authentic love, or both.
It does happen, though, and I’m always grateful.
About 25 years ago the song “Shine” by Collective Soul was an enormous pop and rock hit and also generated some controversy — mostly of the tempest-in-a-teapot variety — regarding whether it should be regarded as a “Christian” song or the band as a Christian band.
The simplest answer from the band itself was that band members held a variety of beliefs and that at least some were from a Christian background, but that they did not consider themselves a Christian band since their beliefs did vary. Some band members also acknowledged that the song’s chorus is effectively a prayer, even if not specifically Christian in content.
The cover version of “Shine” by Dolly Parton could be considered more explicitly Christian, I suppose.
But it’s a song of hope and a call to genuine love, in any case.
“Human” by the Killers came out a dozen years ago or so and despite their somewhat ironic name, that song and the band’s songs overall have tended toward a message of hope, faith, compassion and faithfulness.
The Killers are one of the few rock bands I listen to for this very reason.
As far as recent country songs, I mentioned a few weeks ago my appreciation for “Monsters” by Eric Church.
I recently found (belatedly) the song “Rise” that was recorded about four years ago by Caroline Jones.
The words include: “No matter where you land or how far you may fall/You have heart, you have hands/And the highest calling of our lives/Is to find the grace at the very place we stand/And rise.”
I am thankful for that.
“Some People Change” was recorded by Kenny Chesney and later became a big hit for Montgomery Gentry.
After I recently became aware of Caroline Jones’ remarkable singing and multi-instrumental talents I became reacquainted with “Some People Change” — a song I hadn’t heard or thought much about in years — through a duet by Jones and T. Graham Brown at a benefit for the Troy Gentry Foundation.
According to its official website the Foundation’s mission is: “to continue Troy’s personal beliefs: Love God, Love others. The goals of the foundation are providing financial support to organizations that aid in cancer research, assist military families and families in need, and help provide music education to future generations.”
Both the song and the foundation represent an inspiration and big steps in the right direction.