“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ just as He chose us in Him before the foundation of the world, that we would be holy and blameless before Him.” — Ephesians 1:3-4
An article by columnist Doug Gardner in the Nov. 17 edition of The Daily Advance triggered the following thoughts. Number one: We are not just blessed. We are greatly blessed. We have the greatest country in the world! People actually put their life at risk to get here from some countries. But a minority of radicals in their designer jeans and $200 Nike sneakers want to tear it down with no plan for something better.
Mr. Gardner points out that America is producing three new millionaires every minute! That doesn’t happen by going out in the backyard and picking one off of the pear tree. It is because of the freedom to try something new, take risks, to invent and invest hard work and sweat.
What other country can claim that 65% of all Americans own their own home? More than 90% of young people graduate from high school or get an equivalent diploma. Seven out of 10 young people attend college or some level of higher education for some duration, and Americans have more discretionary income than most adults around the world make in total income.
Our democratic government has been the envy and model for countries around the world. We are free to travel without restrictions farther and see more places. We have theme parks, national parks, beaches, lakes and forests. People live longer, healthier, and more productive lives.
We are more than just blessed. We are blessed beyond measure! And yet there are those that want to loot, steal and tear down such a great nation.
Imagine if you had a society where everyone believed in Christ, and everyone lived a Christian life. There would be no injustice. There would be no crime. The family would be a high priority. Poverty would not exist. People would accept the responsibility of their actions. And happiness would be a way of life, not a goal.
Even under the best of conditions though we know that life on this world will never reach Utopian heights. Because of the fallen nature of human beings and the tendency to disobey God’s truths, overcoming the temptations and desires of the human heart will always be a struggle. As Christians we realize that God’s call to us is not to create heaven on earth, but to improve our world by Godly living until Christ returns.
The physical things of this world pale in comparison to the spiritual blessings we have as Christians. Before the beginning of time God chose those “in Christ” to be His. And as a side note, the apostle Paul uses the term “in Christ” 27 times in Ephesians and 164 times in all of his writings.
Verse 7 says “we have redemption through His blood.” He was the sinless lamb slain for the sins of mankind. Through Him we have forgiveness and the riches of His grace, wisdom and insight.
And what riches we have! Jesus has revealed to us what He plans to do, and what He is going to accomplish in the future. Because of the details that He has told us we know not only how to live life but how things will turn out in the end. We have been taken into the secret counsels of the Almighty.
But these blessings are only the beginning for those “in Christ.” There is always more spiritual wealth to claim from the Lord as we walk with Him. The Bible is our guidebook; the Holy Spirit is our teacher. And as we search the Word of God we discover more and more of the blessings we have in Christ. We are blessed beyond measure.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor.