LA Big Daddy's Blues Band

Members of the ECSU Jazz Ensemble perform with LA Big Daddys blues band members David Jackson (on drums), Matt Bragg (on bass) and Normal Williams (on piano) during Elizabeth City State University’s Jazz Festival at the Performing Arts Center, Wednesday.

 Kesha Williams photo

I’m glad — make that over the moon — that I made it to the Elizabeth City State University campus Wednesday evening for the ECSU Jazz Festival.

It was a strange sort of dilemma for me because the Carolina Hurricanes had a playoff game against the Islanders at 7 p.m. and the jazz concert started at 7:30 p.m.