I’m glad — make that over the moon — that I made it to the Elizabeth City State University campus Wednesday evening for the ECSU Jazz Festival.
It was a strange sort of dilemma for me because the Carolina Hurricanes had a playoff game against the Islanders at 7 p.m. and the jazz concert started at 7:30 p.m.
Strange, I say, because some years back I wouldn’t have cared the least bit about either a hockey game (which the ‘Canes won, by the way) or a jazz concert. I also used to say I would never eat sushi.
I have just about quit saying things like that. There are things I like and things I haven’t yet decided that I like, but very few things I would insist unequivocally that I just don’t like.
So I went to the concert and checked an app on my phone for game updates somewhat regularly at first.
As the concert really got going, though, I was enthralled.
ECSU alumni Jaylen Webb and Travis Gatling left no doubt that they are rock stars, even if the rest of the world hasn’t realized it yet.
I use the term “rock star” with deliberate care, given the way it is currently overused and misused, to the point of becoming something of a bad joke or even cautionary tale.
If you watch Golf Channel, for instance, (and maybe even if you don’t) you have no doubt seen the spot where actual rock stars including Paul Stanley, Billy Idol and Ozzie Osbourne berate office workers for high-fiving each other while referring to each other as “rock star.”
So yes, the word is used way too much to describe excellence or even basic competence in all sorts of endeavors.
But Travis and Jaylen shine on stage. That suggests that “star” is not an unreasonable metaphor for what they do.
And while they might not usually perform the kind of music that is now associated with the word “rock,” they are brilliant interpreters of the jazz, Gospel and blues in which the seeds of rock and roll were germinated.
So I’ll gladly call them rock stars. Travis touched my heart and soul with songs about loss and faith, and Jaylen touched my heart — and broke it into pieces — performing a song about a good love that has taken a turn for the worst.
Good music will do those kinds of things.
Every musician on the stage was stellar. The trio from the LA Big Daddys made clear that they are the real deal when it comes to blues.
Members of the ECSU Jazz Ensemble played with skill and listened to each other closely as they came together to make the tunes soar and rock.
ECSU music professor Douglas Jackson hosted the evening with an understated sense of humor and a deep appreciation for and knowledge of the music that was being played.
Yes, I am so glad I made it out there.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.