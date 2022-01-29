Journalist Michael Kinsley famously added a twist to American politics when he redefined a “gaffe” as when “a politician tells the truth — some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.”
As the Rev. Neil Elliot of the Anglican Church of Canada discovered, this term also applies to religious leaders.
After seeing 2018 General Synod reports, the denomination’s research and statistics expert produced an analysis that said: “Projections from our data indicate that there will be no members, attenders or givers in the Anglican Church of Canada by approximately 2040.”
Reactions to his candor varied, to say the least.
“I think of it very much like ... people’s responses to climate change,” said Elliot, updating his earlier remarks in a video posted by Global News in Canada.
Signs of church “climate” change? In the early 1960s, Anglican parishes in Canada had nearly 1.4 million members. But that 2018 report found 357,123 members, with an average Sunday attendance of 97,421. The church had 1,997 new members that year, while holding 9,074 burials or funerals.
People have one of three reactions when faced with these kinds of numbers. The first is “denial,” said Elliot. “People are saying ... ‘It’s not happening.’ Then there’s people who say, ‘We can stop it.’ And then there’s people who say, ‘We can adapt.’
“The ‘adapt’ language is much more rare, and I’m only starting to hear it (in) the media in the last few months,” said Elliot. “That’s what I’m trying to get us to do within the Anglican church. It’s, ‘How do we adapt to it?’ not, ‘How do we stop it?’ or ... people burying their heads in the sand.”
The decline is real and cannot be denied, he said. However, he is convinced this “decline is going to bottom out, or change. That is, if we are going to take the opportunity to reframe who we are.”
Membership in the United Church of Canada peaked at 1.1 million in the 1960s. Peports in 2018 showed 388,363 members, with 120,986 regularly attending services. Meanwhile, Roman Catholicism now represents 32% of Canadians over age 15, down from 46.9% in 1996.
To the south, leaders in the U.S. Episcopal Church keep seeing similar trends. In official 2020 numbers, the denomination’s membership fell to about 1.57 million — down from 1.64 million a year earlier. Average Sunday attendance in 2020 — a year that included some pandemic numbers — fell to 458,179 from 518,411 a year earlier.
How low can things go? The denomination’s official 2020 spreadsheet indicated that, in the extreme case of the Diocese of Northern Michigan, the average Sunday attendance fell to 233 people out of a total diocesan membership of 908.
At this point, Episcopalians feel like they are living in the “narthex” between what they once knew and the realities seen in the world around them, noted Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s Zoom address to last fall’s House of Bishops meeting.
At this point, Curry said his priests and people can dream not of easy recovery, but of a “new and re-formed church, not formed in the way of the world. ... No longer centered on empire or establishment, no longer propping up white supremacy or in collusion with anything that hurts or harms any child of God or God’s creation.”